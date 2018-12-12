Home Beauty Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lip
Beauty

Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lip

December 12, 2018

Hello pretties!

Spring 2019 introduces Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lip line. Stay tuned for this one as it is a new hybrid lip product that you’ll enjoy. This new Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lip combines three functions.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – February 2019 at Bobbi Brown, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, SEPHORA, Macy’s

UK Launch Date – Spring 2019 at Bobbi Brown UK, Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams

Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lip

You are getting a 3-in-1 product that will be released in 14 shades. The juicy shimmer of a lip gloss, the unique pigmented of a liquid lipstick and moisturizing power of a lip balm. It kinda starts to sound like my new favorite product.

The finish is fresh, just like putting fruits on your lips. In a single swipe you’ll get a full pigmentation and rich color. This is definitely something that I need to test for myself once they hit counters.

Some inspired fruit shades are No.02 Big Apple a lovely orange red, No.03 Mango Mood in bright pink or No.13 Cherry Crush in dark red.


