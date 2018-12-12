Hello pretties!

Spring 2019 introduces Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lip line. Stay tuned for this one as it is a new hybrid lip product that you’ll enjoy. This new Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lip combines three functions.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – February 2019 at Bobbi Brown, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, SEPHORA, Macy’s

UK Launch Date – Spring 2019 at Bobbi Brown UK, Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams

Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lip

You are getting a 3-in-1 product that will be released in 14 shades. The juicy shimmer of a lip gloss, the unique pigmented of a liquid lipstick and moisturizing power of a lip balm. It kinda starts to sound like my new favorite product.

The finish is fresh, just like putting fruits on your lips. In a single swipe you’ll get a full pigmentation and rich color. This is definitely something that I need to test for myself once they hit counters.

Some inspired fruit shades are No.02 Big Apple a lovely orange red, No.03 Mango Mood in bright pink or No.13 Cherry Crush in dark red.



