Hello sweeties!

Rewrite the (lipstick) rules: Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon is everything you love about a liquid lipstick in the form of a creamy crayon. It melts into lips with a lightweight liquid sensation, providing powerful one-swipe color with bold impact. A dose of innovative “ghost pearl” gives the matte look a dimensional sheen for a never-before-seen finish.

With the perfect amount of playtime, you get the best of both worlds: instant color that lasts for up to 16 luxurious hours of long-wear. The bold, high-pigment shades feel creamy and comfortable and won’t dry or settle into lines. The crayon offers total control for effortless application. It’s easier than ever to shape and fill your lips. Have it both ways: You never need to choose between a traditional lipstick or a liquid again with this new lip innovation.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman

Marc Jacos Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon Spring 2018

Send Nudes – nude

– nude Night Mauves – mauve

– mauve Pink Straight – mod-pink

– mod-pink Flaming-oh! – hot pink

– hot pink How Rouge! – red

– red Fram-bois! – raspberry

– raspberry Plum ‘n’ Get It – plum

– plum Burn Notice – brown

– brown Merlot Brew – deep burgundy

– deep burgundy Blacquer – deep shiniest black

SHOP THIS POST