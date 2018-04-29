Hello pretties!
Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour comes in a total of five new shades for Summer 2018. There’s also a new Summer 2018 Makeup Collection coming out along with Chanel Le Volume Revolution de Chanel 3D Mascara.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Bloomingdale’s
Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour NEW SHADES 2018
Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour – New Shades – $37.00
A long-lasting liquid lipstick with a smooth texture that glides on like a gloss and sets with a luminous, velvet-like finish.
- 176 Warm Beige
- 178 Rosy Brown
- 180 Chocolate
- 182 Cold Purple
- 184 Dark Purple
Composition:
Polymers, waxes and plant oils smooth and nourish lips, while Jojoba Oil and a unique anti-oxidant complex offer hydration and protective benefits. The applicator tip allows for comfortable and easy application. In a provocative range of red-tint shades, from tart pink to deep brown-noir.