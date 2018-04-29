Home Beauty Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour NEW SHADES 2018
Beauty

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour NEW SHADES 2018

April 29, 2018

Hello pretties!

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour comes in a total of five new shades for Summer 2018. There’s also a new Summer 2018 Makeup Collection coming out along with Chanel Le Volume Revolution de Chanel 3D Mascara.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Bloomingdale’s

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour – New Shades – $37.00

A long-lasting liquid lipstick with a smooth texture that glides on like a gloss and sets with a luminous, velvet-like finish.

  • 176 Warm Beige
  • 178 Rosy Brown
  • 180 Chocolate
  • 182 Cold Purple
  • 184 Dark Purple

Composition:

Polymers, waxes and plant oils smooth and nourish lips, while Jojoba Oil and a unique anti-oxidant complex offer hydration and protective benefits. The applicator tip allows for comfortable and easy application. In a provocative range of red-tint shades, from tart pink to deep brown-noir.

