Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour comes in a total of five new shades for Summer 2018. There’s also a new Summer 2018 Makeup Collection coming out along with Chanel Le Volume Revolution de Chanel 3D Mascara.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Bloomingdale’s

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour NEW SHADES 2018

A long-lasting liquid lipstick with a smooth texture that glides on like a gloss and sets with a luminous, velvet-like finish.

176 Warm Beige

178 Rosy Brown

180 Chocolate

182 Cold Purple

184 Dark Purple

Composition:

Polymers, waxes and plant oils smooth and nourish lips, while Jojoba Oil and a unique anti-oxidant complex offer hydration and protective benefits. The applicator tip allows for comfortable and easy application. In a provocative range of red-tint shades, from tart pink to deep brown-noir.

