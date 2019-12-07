Hello beauties!

NARS will launch new makeup products at the end of January, beginning February 2020 as well as a new makeup line, NARS Afterglow Spring 2020 Collection which is scheduled for March 2020.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – March 2020 at NARS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, ULTA, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

NARS Afterglow Spring 2020 Collection

NARS Afterglow Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

A limited eye shadow palette with 12 warm shades with matte, satin, sheer and metallic textures. The texture of pop colors gives you an unimaginable finish. You can create multi-colored looks from natural to bold looks with just this palette.

NARS Overlust Cheek Palette – Limited Edition

A limited cheek palette that combines 3 blush shades and 3 highlighters with a new texture that changes from gel to powder.

The new formula that changes from gel to powder with skin phased technology is a sensational texture that touches the skin just like the second skin. By blending the shades into the skin, you can easily layer the colors and get more intensity.

Shades:

Tied Up (Highlighter)

Deep Down (Highlighter)

Drift (Highlighter)

Let It Burn (Blush)

Get Lost (Blush)

Body Talk (Blush)

I find this palette to be so versatile not only in terms of texture and finishes but also in terms of colors. It’s true that I’d recommend it mostly to those with fair to light skin tones because they can make the best of it, but those with medium skin can enjoy it as well.

Get Lost and Body Talk blushers also double as contouring powders for those with fair and light skin. They are very gently on the skin, not extremely pigmented in one go and easily buildable.

Check out LIVE SWATCHES ON MY INSTAGRAM PAGE!

NARS Afterglow Lip Balm – Limited Edition

We are getting 6 new colors of Afterglow lip balms with high moisturizing properties that will prevent dryness of the lips. The new colors will give a sheer color coverage with a natural sparkling finish.

Apart from this collection NARS will also launch 10 new blushers with a silky texture in matte and sheer finishes. The range of shades varies from ultra-shear for fair and light skin tones to pop up and vibrant shades for those with medium and darker skin.

NARS Tinted Glob Star (30 ml) is a new product launching for Spring 2020 which brightens up the skin by giving it a natural luster. Two shades will be available with a light formula that ca be layered on your complexion (after your skincare routine) before the foundation. The formula contains jojoba hydrate glow complex that instantly moisturizes the skin.

Shades:

2182 Kalvoya

2183 Simos

NARS Soft Matte Concealer has the highest covering power and is an oil-free cream type concealer with a natural finish. It blurs out imperfetions, smooths skin and gives a light finish to your complexion without feeling heavy even when it’s layered. It will be available in two shades.