by Tavia
Hello lovelies!

Bobbi Brown Luxe Defining Lipstick Collection for Fall 2020 is a new exciting upcoming launch. To be honest for the past week, Bobbi Brown launches have been on my lips more than they have been the entire year. It looks like Bobbi Brown has been a busy bee lately so we are going to see a lot of launches by the end of the year.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Defining Lipstick

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / Europe Launch Date – October 2020 at Bobbi Brown | SEPHORA Nordstrom, Saks, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

 

LIPS, RE-DEFINED

With the glide of a lipstick and precision of a pen, our new Luxe Defining Lipstick is designed for crisp definition, a smooth application, and all-day color. The creamy, long lasting formula glides on to deliver instant, high impact color, while the tapered bullet tip provides precision to allow for lip-accentuating definition.

Luxe Defining Lipstick – New & Permanent – €38.00

PRECISE APPLICATION

The easy glide formula and tapered bullet design hugs each corner of lips, effectively lining and shaping for plumped, sculpted, and accentuated lips with crisp definition. Plus, the built-in sharpener ensures every application leads with sharpness.

Luxe Defining Lipstick

Smooth Matte Formula

The flexible formula features smoothing emollients that move with the lips, delivering a smooth, matte finish with all-day definition and comfort.

Long-wearing pigments offer all-day, high impact color for a bold look.

SHADES:

  • Romantic: a soft pink
  • First Edition: a mid-tone beige
  • Rococoa: an intense orange brown
  • Redefined: a classic neutral red
  • Terracotta: a warm brick red
  • Red Illusion: a blue red
  • Avant Gardenia: a nude rose
  • Violet Vision: a cool pink
  • Water Lily: a warm grapefruit pink
  • Bold Baroque: a bright pink coral
  • New Mod: a bright peach
  • Orchid Noir: an intense burgundy

WHERE TO BUY

