We all have already seen Dior Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection which is called Dior Happy 2020 so I want to show you today the new Dior Holiday 2019 Multi Use Palettes. Dior always comes up with multi use palettes for face, eyes and lips during the Holiday season.

International Launch Date – October 2019 at travel retailers | shop rest of Dior Holiday 2019 at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Dior Holiday 2019 Multi Use Palettes

There will be various sets and palettes from Dior Holiday 2019 but I thought of mentioning at least these two because they are the biggest ones.

The first one which you’ve seen above is Dior Holiday 2019 Face, Eyes and Lips palette which will be available at travel retailers all over the world. It’s a perfect palette for traveling so that’s why it is so easy to find it in the duty free shops.

Basically it features the essential makeup products you need when you are on the go. The palette is divided in two, suggesting two different classic looks but you can of course always combine the shades. So we have six eyeshadows in golden, rosy and brown shades, four pink and red lip colors, two blushes, one full size highlighter and two double-sided applicators.

The palette features the iconic 999 Dior rouge lipstick shade as well as No.852 or No.772.

Moving on to Dior Holiday 2019 Eyes & Lips palette which features 3 eyeshadows and two lipsticks. This mini palette is also travel friendly and the brown and light shades it has can help you achieve a casual, office or a bit more chic makeup look.

What I love about it is that the two lip colors are separated from the eyeshadows by a transparent plastic lid. It can get pretty messy to put creamy and powder formulas in the same palette so having this transparent lid helps a lot.

The two Dior lipstick colors are the iconic #999 and No.001 while the eyeshadows are No.530, No.664 and No.671.