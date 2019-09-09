Hello beauties!

After the reveal of Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette it appears that we have an entire Urban Decay Naked Honey Holiday 2019 Collection with a bunch of limited edition makeup products.

Meet the Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, our newest addition to the Naked family—raw and sticky sweet, just the way nature intended. The irresistible combo of retro glam and golden glow makes this the one palette you’ll be craving all year. Get hooked on this buzzed-about palette and its 12 exclusive shades; they’re perfect for creating a swarm of looks, from bright and sunny to dangerously seductive after dark.

U.S. Launch Date – September 2019 at ULTA

Urban Decay Naked Honey Holiday 2019 Collection

From daytime matte to sultry metallic looks, blending your best look is easy, since the Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette comes with a vegan and cruelty-free double-ended brush. One end is a smudger brush, which is short and densely packed to apply shadow along the lower lash line or smudge and blend.

The other end is a tapered crease brush, perfect for defining the crease and blending shades.

Raw and sticky sweet – just the way nature intended. Get hooked on Urban Decay’s Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette; its 12 golden neutrals include classic golds, warm ambers, and rich chocolate browns. Reach for Amber (it practically glows), create the perfect hazy, smoked-out eye with Sting (warm brown matte), or get hooked on Honey (intense gold metallic) for the ultimate ’70s statement eye.

Blending your best look, from daytime matte to sultry metallic, is easy since the Naked Honey Palette comes with a vegan and cruelty-free double-ended brush. You won’t find another palette that’s this sweet.

Shades:

Flyby (ivory satin)

Sweet (neutral beige matte)

Swarm (soft mustard matte)

Amber (metallic copper shimmer)

Keeper (mustard brown matte)

Golden (rich gold shimmer)

Honey (intense gold metallic)

Queen (golden brown shimmer)

Hive (warm brown matte)

Drip (warm reddish-brown matte)

HBIC (rosy bronze shimmer)

Sting (deep warm brown matte)

Honey Pot Set – $59.00
Buzzed – Golden bronze shimmer

Glazed – Mauve with gold microfine sparkle

Stix – Medium mustard brown matte

California – Honey Yellow-gold shimmer

Drizzle – Warm cream matte

Stun – Deep golden-brown shimmer

Honey Primer Potion Full-sized

Amber 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil

Honey All Nighter Setting Spray Travel size

Lip Plumper – $22.00
Honey Light gold with gold sparkle

Cherry Soft peachy-pink with pink iridescent sparkle

Heat Burgundy with bronze sparkle

Sweet Little Vices Set – Limited Edition – $25.00
California Honey Honey-flavored metallic golden orange with gold shimmer

Keep Tape Honey-flavored sheer meduim warm nude

Bing Cherry-flavored bright pink comfort matte

Red Hot Cinnamon-flavored bright red comfort matte

Honey Eyeshadow Primer Potion – $24.00 Prime your eyelids with Honey Eyeshadow Primer Potion Ornament, a vegan, limited-edition shade of Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Honey. The iconic, award-winning Urban Decay formula helps shadow stay vibrant and crease-free for up to 24 hours. Apply it solo for a golden, ’70s-inspired shimmer that glows.

Holiday Hall of Fame Set – Limited Edition – $39.00 Get party-ready with Urban Decay’s Holiday Hall of Fame. Start by applying Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion before any shadow for crease-free color that lasts up to 24 hours. Line your eyes with the intense Perversion 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil, then coat lashes in their triple-black Perversion Mascara for volume and drama. The finale: a quick spritz or two of All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray, so you look stunning until the morning after. Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion Mini (0.16 oz)

Full Size 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Perversion (0.04 oz)

Travel Size All Nighter Setting Spray (1.0 oz)

Perversion Mascara Mini (0.13 oz)

Seeking Sugar Duo – Limited Edition – $29.00 Just the right dose of sparkle wiht Urban Decay’s Seeking Sugar – Perversion Mascara + Heavy Metal Liner Duo. Apply Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Midnight Cowboy for a gilded look that’s ready to party. Pair it with multiple coats of Perversion Mascara for bigger, blacker, badder lashes with the volume and intensity of falsies. Full Size Perversion Mascara (0.4 oz)

Full Size Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Midnight Cowboy (0.25 oz)

Honey-Scented All Nighter Setting Spray Ornament – Limited Edition – $15.00 For looks that last from cocktails until the morning after, All Nighter Setting Spray keeps your makeup fresh for up to 16 hours: no melting, cracking, or fading. Urban Decay’s Honey Scented All Nighter Setting Spray Ornament is a travel-size spray has a breathable yet powerful vegan formula, is suitable for all skin types, and comes in a limited-edition Honey scented version.

Seeing Double Primer Potion Duo – Limited Edition – $29.00 You’re definitely seeing double with Urban Decay’s Seeing Double – Eyeshadow Primer Potion Duo. Gift one and get one with this bestselling vegan Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion, which is conveniently packaged as a pull-apart duo. Apply before eyeshadow for crease-free, vibrant color that lasts up to 24 hours. The doe-foot applicator provides precise application every time.

Heavy Dose All Nighter Duo – $42.00 Indulge in a double dose of All Nighter Setting Spray with Heavy Dose – All Nighter Setting Spray Duo, a giftable holiday set. Packaged in a convenient tearaway box so you can give one away and keep one for yourself, this breathable yet powerful vegan formula keeps makeup looking fresh with its superfine mist: no melting, cracking, or fading for up to 16 hours. Plus, it’s suitable for all skin types.

All Nighter Setting Spray Ornament – Limited Edition – $15.00 For looks that last from cocktails until the morning after, All Nighter Setting Spray keeps your makeup fresh for up to 16 hours: no melting, cracking, or fading. Urban Decay Original All Nighter Setting Spray Ornament is a travel-size spray has a breathable yet powerful vegan formula, is suitable for all skin types, and comes in a limited-edition Original unscented version.