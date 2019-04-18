Home Beauty I bought the New Dior Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush shades for Summer 2019
Beauty

I bought the New Dior Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush shades for Summer 2019

April 18, 2019

Hello beauties!

We have two new shades of Dior Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush for this Summer 2019 season. I bought both of these shades so watch out for my reviews next on the blog. 🙂 Both shades look pretty intense, pigmented and very summer appropriate or bold I’d say.  There are more individual products launching from Dior for Summer 2019 so don’t miss the news on the blog.

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Saks Fifth Avenue | soon atSEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Saks, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Dior Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush – New Shades for Summer 2019

Dior Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush – New Shades – $48.00

Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush instantly illuminates your face with an iridescent sheen, for a radiant, sculpted glow, thanks to its high concentration of pearlescent pigments. Highlight your face with the multidimensional color of these two exclusive shades from Dior. Bonus: the Diorskin Nude Luminizer packaging is now 70% less bulky and 45% lighter than before.

Shades:

  • 010 Coral Pop
  • 011 Plump Pop

With its high concentration of pearlescent and color pigments combined with minerals, Diorskin Nude Luminizer Blush instantly and seamlessly highlights and brightens the complexion, bathing your face in multidimensional color and glow.

Don’t forget to check out the other news of Dior Plump ‘N’ Brow and Dior 3 Couleurs Tri(o)blique Eyeshadow Palettes. They are not part of any specific collection, they are just launching independently.

SHOP THE POST


