The moment has arrived for Dior 3 Couleurs Tri(O)blique Eyeshadow Palettes to launch. These palettes have been teased on social media for months now. I even showed you close-up photos of Dior 3 Couleurs Tri(O)blique palettes a while back and now we get to see them in store.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at DIOR | soon at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Saks, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Dior 3 Couleurs Tri(O)blique Eyeshadow Palettes for Summer 2019

Inspired by the Dior Oblique collection, the 3 Couleurs Tri(O)blique eyeshadow palette offers a trio of colours and effects: metallic, sparkly and velvety matte. Highlight your eyes with couture creations!

Dior 3 Couleurs Tri(O)blique Eyeshadow Palettes – Limited Edition – £49.00

A highly concentrated texture for bold colour impact on application. The concentration is such that very little product goes a long way to achieve optimal makeup results. The powders glide on the skin to style the eyes with a layering technique.

What do you think about these new Dior Trioblique Eyeshadow Palettes guys? I’m really curious to know your impression. Personally they don’t look to appealing to me to be honest. I must say I had high expectations from Dior if they would come with a different eyeshadow palette.

