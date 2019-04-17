Hello beauties!

Marc Jacobs Beauty Spring 2019 Runway Collection just launched at Sephora and includes new and limited edition shades of products that you don’t want to miss out! Check everything after the jump!

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

Marc Jacobs Beauty Spring 2019 Runway Collection

O!Mega Glaze All-Over Foil Luminizer – Limited Edition – $49.00 Get more of what you love with this larger-than-life luminizer that adds reflective radiance with the touch of a brush. Recreate the ethereal glow seen on the Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 fashion show with Wo!rth the Wait, a shimmering, vanilla-sugar shade. Wo!rth the Wait – Shimmering, vanilla-sugar

O!Mega Shadow – Limited Edition – $29.00 Vio!let (620) – Matte rich lilac

Spring ’19 Runway Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara – Limited Edition – $26.00 A bestselling, ultra-volumizing, black mascara in a limited-edition case inspired by the Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 Fashion Show.

Spring ’19 Runway Enamoured Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer Set – Limited Edition – $28.00 Pas(tell) All – Cool pearly pink

High on Pretty Set – Limited Edition – $55.00 This limited-edition set allows you to recreate the beauty look from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 fashion show. Cover lids in a wash of O!mega gel powder eyeshadow in Melo!n, a new matte, soft-melon shade available exclusively in this set. Ground the look with Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Blacquer along the lash line. Finish the look with bestselling Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara and award-winning Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer in Sugar Sugar. Perfect for on-the-go, this covetable set comes in a collectible makeup bag, decked out with the date of the Spring 2019 fashion show. [Editor’s note: Listed as coming soon as of 4/16.] Melon! Soft melon (O!Mega Shadow)

Mini Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Sugar Sugar Mini Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer Enjoy more photos of Marc Jacobs Beauty Spring 2019 Runway Collection….