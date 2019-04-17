Hello beauties!

This week Dior Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Brow just launched with Bella Hadid being the face of the campaign. The new Dior product for brows just launched online on their website and will be hitting counters shortly.

Dior Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Brow is an instant volumizing – natural looking – squeezable brow mascara with fortifying effect.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Dior.com | soon at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Saks, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Dior Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Brow

Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Brow – New – £23.50

Shades:

002 Dark Brown – a natural and luminous dark brown

– a natural and luminous dark brown 003 Auburn – a natural and luminous auburn

– a natural and luminous auburn 004 Black – a natural black

– a natural black 011 Blonde – a natural and luminous blonde

– a natural and luminous blonde 021 Chestnut – a natural and luminous chestnut

The 1st squeezable brow mascara by Dior for instant volume with a natural finish. With a simple squeeze, experience Backstage volume! Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Brow makes brows appear naturally fuller.

Its formula enriched with microfibers and fortifying ingredients (vitamins E, B5 and B8) adds texture with a 3D effect for full, lush brows that remain natural.

Brows appear naturally enhanced and instantly thicker, fuller and groomed. A simple squeeze softens the volumizing formula and evenly loads the brush for a perfectly balanced makeup result with just the right dose of intensity. Brows remain dense-looking all day long without feeling stiff. Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Brow is water-resistant and transfer-proof.

Enjoy more photos of Dior Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Brow 2019 Collection