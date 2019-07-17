Home Beauty Bobbi Brown Couture Drama Eyeshadow Palette for Fall 2019
Bobbi Brown Couture Drama Eyeshadow Palette for Fall 2019

July 17, 2019

Hello everyone!

Bobbi Brown Couture Drama Eyeshadow Palette is part of their Fall 2019 makeup collection launch. Another month, another palette signed Bobbi Brown. This one features 10 eyeshadows in different finishes from shimmer, matte, metallic and chrome metal.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA | August 2019 at Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Each eyeshadow can be used wet or dry, depending on how much intensity and color payoff you want to achieve. Two of the eyeshadows come in a large size so you can use them as base all over your face as powder or illumination.

Bobbi Brown Couture Drama Eyeshadow Palette – $59.00

  • 2 x Eyeshadows in Silk Sash (mid-tone pink), Twist of Fate (warm rich brown)
  • 2 x Chrome Eyeshadows in Cocktail Ring (light silvery-pink metal), Tuxedo Black (deep blue-black metallic)
  • Eyeshadow in Hidden Pearl (white cream matte)
  • Shimmer Wash Eyeshadow in Frost Rose (light taupe shimmer)
  • Chrome Eyeshadow in Midnight Walk (rich burnt red metal)
  • Metallic Eyeshadow in Sequin (light gold metal), Golden Gala (cool-toned pale gold)
  • Shimmer Wash Eyeshadow in Atelier (light pink shimmer)

Check out swatches of Bobbi Brown Couture Drama Eyeshadow Palette and do let me know what are your thoughts.

Here is a makeup look realized using Bobbi Brown Couture Drama Eyeshadow Palette. Pretty simple and very Fall appropriate but I would have loved to see something more daring, new and refreshing from Bobbi Brown. When it’s always about nudes one may get bored after a while.

