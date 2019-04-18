Hello sweeties!

Here comes a new mascara from Dior in a squeezable packaging with instant xxl volume. Meet the new Dior Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume HD Mascara with lash-multiplying effect and HD formula.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at DIOR | soon at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Saks, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Dior Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume HD Mascara for Summer 2019

Dior Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume HD Mascara – New – £28.00

The first squeezable mascara by Dior features an improved formula that offers both instant XXL volume and lash-by-lash definition for lifted lashes that appear multiplied.

090 Black – black extreme

– black extreme 695 Brown – intense brown

– intense brown 255 Blue – intense blue

The new High Definition formula teams XXL volume with lash-by-lash definition. The formula is enriched with lash-care ingredients: vitamin B5, renowned for its fortifying properties and protective cotton extract strengthen lashes with each use, coating them and boosting their natural volume. Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume HD is easy to remove: simply rinse with warm water.

