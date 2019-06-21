Home Beauty Dior Blue Star Collection launches on 1 July 2019
Dior Blue Star Collection launches on 1 July 2019

June 21, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Red is the color of life! Dior Blue Star Collection launching next month is dedicated to to this color featuring the ultra-classic hot blush palette and blue star lipstick engraved with the silhouette of a ballerina wearing Trafalgar’s red and elegant skirt.

Asia Launch Date – 1 July 2019 | buy Dior at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Dior Blue Star Collection

Before you get your hopes up, let me just drop this news quickly here. Apparently this will be an Asia exclusive limited edition release as it was announced so far. I do hope to see the items internationally as well sometime after that.

Dior Blue Star Customized Blush – Limited Edition

  •   #080 Trafalgar – grapefruit red

Dior Rouge Blue Star Lipstick – Limited Edition

  • #844 Trafalgar – reddish brown

5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

  • #507
  • #607

Dior Addict Lacquer Plump –  Limited Edition

  • #884
  • #627

Dior Addict Lacquer Stick – Limited Edition

  • #523

Dior Nail Polish – Limited Edition

  • #224 Camel
  • #985 Pine Cone

