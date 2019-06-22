Home Beauty MAC Up Close & Personal Summer 2019 Collection
Beauty

MAC Up Close & Personal Summer 2019 Collection

June 22, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Be ready to get MAC Up Close & Personal with the new makeup palettes and sets launching next month from MAC Cosmetics. We’ll be seeing brush kits, a lot of nude lip colors as well as warm and cold shadows.

AVAILABILITY

Asia Launch Date – 16 July 2019 | U.S. / UK – TBA at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Selfridges, Harrods

MAC Up Close & Personal Summer 2019 Collection

MAC Eye & Face Palette – Limited Edition

Each palette features 12 eye shadows and two face colors that can be used as blush and highlighter.

  • Warm Palette
  • Cool Palette

MAC Lip Haul Lip Kit – Limited Edition

It features 3 lipsticks and 3 lip glosses.

MAC Go Get Nude Lip Kit – Limited Edition

Includes nude colors of lipstick, lip pencil and lip glass.

MAC Pink It Over Lip Kit – Limited Edition

Includes pink colors of lipstick, lip pencil and lip glass.

MAC On The Go Nude – Limited Edition

This mini lip kit features mini versions of two lip glasses and a lipstick in nude shades.

MAC On The Go Pink – Limited Edition

This mini lip kit features mini versions of two lip glasses and a lipstick in pink shades.

MAC Brush With Fame – Limited Edition

This Pro Brush Kit features 2 face brushes and 3 eye makeup brushes along with a beautiful nude pouch.

Enjoy more photos…

 

SHOP MAC Cosmetics


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Estee Lauder Modern Muse Nuit Eau de Parfum

August 30, 2016

Rouge Bunny Rouge Skin Perfector Serene Light

September 2, 2016

Clinique Fall 2013 Superprimer Face Primers – Info...

August 19, 2013

Estee Lauder NEW Double Wear Stay-In-Place Eye Pencil...

January 28, 2015

Orly Magnetic FX Summer 2012 Collection – Info,...

July 14, 2012

Rouge G de Guerlain New Shades for Summer...

March 10, 2014

Guerlain Lingerie de Peau Compact for Spring 2014

February 11, 2014

Argan Oil by Green Esthetics Review, Photos

February 8, 2016

Chanel Pink Pulse Fall 2017 Collection

September 28, 2017

Essie Shearling Darling Collection Winter 2013

September 15, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.