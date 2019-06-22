Hello beauties!

Be ready to get MAC Up Close & Personal with the new makeup palettes and sets launching next month from MAC Cosmetics. We’ll be seeing brush kits, a lot of nude lip colors as well as warm and cold shadows.

Asia Launch Date – 16 July 2019 | U.S. / UK – TBA at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Selfridges, Harrods

MAC Up Close & Personal Summer 2019 Collection

MAC Eye & Face Palette – Limited Edition

Each palette features 12 eye shadows and two face colors that can be used as blush and highlighter.

Warm Palette

Cool Palette

MAC Lip Haul Lip Kit – Limited Edition

It features 3 lipsticks and 3 lip glosses.

MAC Go Get Nude Lip Kit – Limited Edition

Includes nude colors of lipstick, lip pencil and lip glass.

MAC Pink It Over Lip Kit – Limited Edition

Includes pink colors of lipstick, lip pencil and lip glass.

MAC On The Go Nude – Limited Edition

This mini lip kit features mini versions of two lip glasses and a lipstick in nude shades.

MAC On The Go Pink – Limited Edition

This mini lip kit features mini versions of two lip glasses and a lipstick in pink shades.

MAC Brush With Fame – Limited Edition

This Pro Brush Kit features 2 face brushes and 3 eye makeup brushes along with a beautiful nude pouch.

