Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Quad Eyeshadow Palettes arrive in eight variations and are available now. There are still more products to come from Armani Beauty for Summer 2019 season so keep your eyes on the blog.

One of their upcoming releases is Armani Beauty Color Sketcher Jumbo Pencil…or to be more exact an entire range of Armani’s first jumbo pencils.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Quad Eyeshadow Palettes for Summer 2019

These eye palettes consists of four beautiful colors. The ultra creamy texture blends easily with no fall out.

Cinematic hues define the EYE QUATTRO collection of palettes. Ranging from nudes to smoky tones, to bold graphic shades, these highly pigmented eyeshadows are available in eight different colour combinations.

New to Giorgio Armani Beauty, this ultra-creamy formulation has an easy and sensorial application leaving a powder finish on the eyelids. Create long lasting looks from natural to intense dramatic eyes, in a matte, satin or sparkling finish.

No.1 Notorious

No.2 Avant-Premiere

No.3 Hollywood

No.4 Fame

No.5 Paparazzi

No.6 Incognito

No.7 Scenario

No.8 Festival

