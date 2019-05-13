Hello beauties!

Dior just came out with a new Summer 2019 version of their Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette. It’s already available for purchase and you can easily find swatches all over social media if you are interested. Keep on reading the details!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Dior | soon at Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

New Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette for Summer 2019

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette – New – €47.00

001 Universal Neutral (Permanent)

(Permanent) 002 Glitz (New)

Here are the shades of Dior Glitz (002) Backstage Glow Face Palette:

Glitter Strobe Gold – shining gold

Glitter Strobe Pink Glow – radiant pink-gold

Peach



Bronze

I purchased Dior Universal Neutral Backstage Glow Face Palette back in the days and used it a few time. Truth be told, by the time I gave it a good try, everyone already reviewed the palette so I didn’t posted my review (maybe I should as the palette is still available).

The palette was pigmented and the colors were shiny which for me worked only as highlighters or eyeshadows back them. I definitely didn’t use it anywhere else on my face or body, but I do like the combination of shades from Dior Glitz Backstage Palette.

The advantage of this type of palette is that you can swing easily between a supernatural or ultra-intense finish anytime. Dior Backstage is a makeup-line with essentials from make-up artists and inspired by the hustle and bustle behind the scenes at fashion shows. Shades will adapt to any skin color and have flexible textures.

What are your thoughts on our new Dior Glitz Backstage Glow Face Palette for Summer 2019. Will you be going for it?

