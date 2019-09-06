Hello lovelies!

Today I saw what Guerlain Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection is about. I decided to post a sneak peek for now but I’ll be updating this post with more promo photos and information very soon. You can check my Instagram and see the entire collection.

U.S. / UK – November 2019 at SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Guerlain Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection

The entire collection is mostly about nude, earthy and golden shades. We will have a new and limited edition of Guerlain Meteorites Perles in light gold, champagne, brown and darker shades that will give an overall glow.

Also presented as a limited edition items is the new Guerlain Terracotta Powder in a golden shades with a beautiful pattern, definitely a collector’s item. Honestly for me this one is an easy skip as I promised myself I’ll stay away from gold tones when it comes to powders, bronzers or highlighters.

Last but not least we have three Rouge G lipsticks with 3 new lip cases. Two of Guerlain Rouge G lipsticks for holiday 2019 which are No.95 and No.96 have a creamy texture with a bit of natural sheen. The other shade No.94 is a dark brown with a matte finish.

There will be three lip cases available just in the same pattern as the one in the photo but in different colors: Merry Red, Merry Black and Merry Gold.

Keep your eyes on this article of Guerlain Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection as I’ll be updating it with new info and photos very soon.