Who’s excited for the launch of Dior Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick shades for Summer 2020? The new campaign is fronted by model Cara Delevingne.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 1 June 2020 at Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods | 3 June 2020 in Asia

Dior Addict Stellar Shine Lipsticks New Summer 2020 Shades

We get eight new shades of Dior Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick along with a limited edition set which includes only four of the shades.

The new Dior lipstick shades range from red and pink to brown and plum. I have in the photos bellow only a few of them to show you. As you know I’m always interested in checking out the pink hues so I’ll put a few of those on my list.

The formula is scented with notes of vanilla and musk and infused with Aloe Vera and five ultra-sensorial oils that provide shine, hydration and comfort throughout the day.

Among the new shades we have No.267 Twinkle, which has a glossy finish full of cuteness, and the No.452 Ibis Pink, which combines feminine softness and beauty.

Dior Addict Can’t Get Enough Shine Lipstick Set – Limited Edition

536 Lucky – bold pink

– bold pink 667 Pink Meteor – soft rosewood

– soft rosewood 859 Diorinfinity – seductive red

– seductive red 976 Be Dior – fuchsia

