Home Beauty YSL Hidden Temptation Fall Winter 2020 Collection
Beauty

YSL Hidden Temptation Fall Winter 2020 Collection

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello sweeties!

I have news on the new YSL Hidden Temptation Fall Winter 2020 Collection launching actually sooner than expected. The theme for this collection is Hidden Temptation which unveils a passionate, sensual eyeshadow palette, lips, cheeks and nail colors that unleash the inner charm hidden in shelters.
YSL Hidden Temptation Eyeshadow Palette

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – end of July 2020 at YSL, Escentual, Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

 

YSL Hidden Temptation Fall Winter 2020 Collection

YSL Hidden Temptation Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

The Eye Palette Hidden Temptation, features a gorgeous Python leather motif case and comes in 6 different colors with a bright red accent. Two textures, shimmer and matte, are interwoven to create a nudie and sensual eye area. Each shade is also embossed with a Python motif, and attention is paid to details.

RELATED: YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’N Shine Lipsticks Review, Lip Swatches

SHADES:

  • Shimmer white that adds brilliance (Shimmer)
  • Pale pink that attracts sensual charm (Shimmer)
  • Rich raspberries that bring warmth (Matte)
  • Warm brown that creates a three-dimensional effect (Matte)
  • Sensual shimmering hazelnuts (Shimmer)
  • Jet black to accentuate the accent (Matte)

Vinyl Cream Lip Stain – New Shades – $38.00

Liquid rouge Vinyl Cream lip stain has a beautiful color and a long-lasting moisturizing sensation. Two dusty colors are added to create a captivating lip.

RELATED: YSL Milk Tea Lip Collection

SHADES:

  • No.428 Last in Rosewood – vintage pink
  • No.431 Plum Me Now – plum purple

YSL Vinyl Cream Lip Stain

Blush Couture – New Shade – $42.00

A new color, Luminous Pink, has been added to the blush couture cheek color, which blends into the skin and gives a sensual luster. With a flushing sensation that bleeds from the inside, an attractive expression is achieved.

  • No.14 Rose Kaftan – luminous pink (New)

YSL Blush Couture

La Laque Couture Nail Polish – Limited Edition – $28.00

The lineup of two bold, limited-edition colors has been added to the La Laque Couture, a nail color that shines like jewelry. With wild coloring and mirror-like luster, it produces a passionate fingertip.

SHADES:

  • No.126 Wild Lilac – mauve violet
  • No.127 Saltory Rose – seductive rose

YSL La Laque Couture

SHOP THE POST

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Dior Addict Stellar Shine Lipsticks New Summer 2020...

Fenty Beauty Summer 2020 Slip Shine Sheer Shiny...

7 Smart Ways Content Creators Can Grow their...

Deciem Hylamide HA Blur is more than just...

La Mer Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation SPF 20...

Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Palette

Givenchy Teint Couture Shimmer Powder Face Highlighter Review,...

Marc Jacobs Beauty Summer 2020 Collection

Dolce&Gabbana Summer Gel 2020 Collection

YSL Le Look Radical Summer 2020 Collection

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.