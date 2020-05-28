Hello sweeties!

I have news on the new YSL Hidden Temptation Fall Winter 2020 Collection launching actually sooner than expected. The theme for this collection is Hidden Temptation which unveils a passionate, sensual eyeshadow palette, lips, cheeks and nail colors that unleash the inner charm hidden in shelters.





U.S. / UK Launch Date – end of July 2020 at YSL, Escentual, Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

YSL Hidden Temptation Fall Winter 2020 Collection

YSL Hidden Temptation Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

The Eye Palette Hidden Temptation, features a gorgeous Python leather motif case and comes in 6 different colors with a bright red accent. Two textures, shimmer and matte, are interwoven to create a nudie and sensual eye area. Each shade is also embossed with a Python motif, and attention is paid to details.

SHADES:

Shimmer white that adds brilliance (Shimmer)



Pale pink that attracts sensual charm (Shimmer)



Rich raspberries that bring warmth (Matte)



Warm brown that creates a three-dimensional effect (Matte)



Sensual shimmering hazelnuts (Shimmer)



Jet black to accentuate the accent (Matte)

Liquid rouge Vinyl Cream lip stain has a beautiful color and a long-lasting moisturizing sensation. Two dusty colors are added to create a captivating lip.

SHADES:

No.428 Last in Rosewood – vintage pink



No.431 Plum Me Now – plum purple

A new color, Luminous Pink, has been added to the blush couture cheek color, which blends into the skin and gives a sensual luster. With a flushing sensation that bleeds from the inside, an attractive expression is achieved.



No.14 Rose Kaftan – luminous pink (New)

The lineup of two bold, limited-edition colors has been added to the La Laque Couture, a nail color that shines like jewelry. With wild coloring and mirror-like luster, it produces a passionate fingertip.

SHADES:



No.126 Wild Lilac – mauve violet



No.127 Saltory Rose – seductive rose