Fenty Beauty Summer 2020 Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick

May 27, 2020

Hello lovelies!

If you are on the lookout for some new sheer lipstick shades then you should check out the new Fenty Beauty Summer 2020 Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipsticks. They are dropping next week so check out them swatches after the jump. 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 5 June 2020 at Fenty Beauty SEPHORA, Harvey Nichols

 

Fenty Beauty Summer 2020 Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick

Slip into something a little more comfortable with Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick. Like your favorite pair of jeans, Slip Shine is the everyday staple you can’t live without—ultra-comfortable, perfect for day or play, and lowkey sexy without even trying. Clinically proven to lock in moisture, this lightweight, nourishing lipstick is infused with hydrating pomegranate oil to instantly condition your pout with lip-smoothing comfort in just one swipe.

Born in 10 easy-to-wear shades, from best-of-the-best nudes to unexpected shimmer pops, this sheer lipstick is your go-to for when you want to look good without doing the most. Just swipe it on and go—no mirror, no problem. Shiny, buildable, and with a creamy texture you’ll want to apply again and again, Slip Shine instantly delivers pouty, fuller-looking lips your boo can’t help but kiss.

Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick – $22.00

  • Quartz Candy Clear with pink iridescence
  • $uga Kiss Bubblegum pink
  • Tang Thang Red orange
  • Makeout Break Latte nude
  • Glazed Peachy pink
  • Retro Rose Dusty pink
  • Goji Gang Rosey mauve
  • Cookies & Cocoa Cocoa berry
  • Bubblefum Chocolate brown
  • Vamps Who Brunch Plum with blue iridescence

Enjoy swatches…

