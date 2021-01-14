Home Beauty Bobbi Brown Skyscape Collection for Spring 2021
Hello lovelies!

Bobbi Brown Skyscape Collection for Spring 2021 launches shortly in Asia with these three limited edition palettes. To be honest with you, the shades look quite soft and very Spring appropriate but I’m waiting for their next release. The moment I saw photos of the upcoming Bobbi Brown Luxe Metal Rose Eyeshadow Palette I couldn’t take my eyes off of it. Luxe eyeshadows are a dream and I wouldn’t miss it for the world.

AVAILABILITY

Japan Launch Date – 22 January 2021 | Shop Bobbi Brown at HARRODS, Selfridges, SEPHORA, Look Fantastic, Nordstrom, Saks

 

Bobbi Brown Skyscape Collection for Spring 2021

Panoramic Pink Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition (online only)

  • Amber: Shimmer Wash Eyeshadow
  • Dahlia: Eyeshadow
  • Pink Horizon: Eyeshadow
  • Exit Rose: Metallic Eyeshadow
  • Panoramic Pink: Sparkle Eyeshadow

Place in the Sun Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition (online only)

  • Champagne Quartz – light champagne eyeshadow
  • Toast: Eyeshadow
  • Place in the Sun: Eyeshadow
  • Torch: Metallic eyeshadow
  • Hot Honey: Shimmer Wash Eyeshadow

On the Horizon Makeup Palette – Limited Edition (online only)

A make-up palette “On the Horizon Makeup Palette” with the theme of the setting sun on the horizon will be a limited edition.

The palette includes:

  • 6 Eyeshadows
  • 1 Highlighter
  • 1 Blusher
  • 1 Mini Mascara
  • 1 Mini lip gloss
  • 1 Mini blush brush
  • a dual-ended eyeshadow applicator

