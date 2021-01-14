Hello lovelies!

Bobbi Brown Skyscape Collection for Spring 2021 launches shortly in Asia with these three limited edition palettes. To be honest with you, the shades look quite soft and very Spring appropriate but I’m waiting for their next release. The moment I saw photos of the upcoming Bobbi Brown Luxe Metal Rose Eyeshadow Palette I couldn’t take my eyes off of it. Luxe eyeshadows are a dream and I wouldn’t miss it for the world.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

Japan Launch Date – 22 January 2021 | Shop Bobbi Brown at HARRODS, Selfridges, SEPHORA, Look Fantastic, Nordstrom, Saks

Bobbi Brown Skyscape Collection for Spring 2021

Panoramic Pink Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition (online only)

Amber: Shimmer Wash Eyeshadow

Dahlia: Eyeshadow

Pink Horizon: Eyeshadow

Exit Rose: Metallic Eyeshadow

Panoramic Pink: Sparkle Eyeshadow

RELATED: Bobbi Brown Lunar New Year Opal Glow Highlighting Powder Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Place in the Sun Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition (online only)

Champagne Quartz – light champagne eyeshadow

Toast: Eyeshadow

Place in the Sun: Eyeshadow

Torch: Metallic eyeshadow

Hot Honey: Shimmer Wash Eyeshadow

RELATED: Bobbi Brown Luxe Eye Shadow Quad Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

On the Horizon Makeup Palette – Limited Edition (online only)

A make-up palette “On the Horizon Makeup Palette” with the theme of the setting sun on the horizon will be a limited edition.



The palette includes: