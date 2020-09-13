Home Beauty Marc Jacobs Beauty Cherrific Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette – Very Merry Cherry Edition
Marc Jacobs Beauty Cherrific Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette – Very Merry Cherry Edition

by Tavia
Hello lovelies!

Marc Jacobs Beauty released this new Very Merry Cherry Edition Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette in this pretty cute packaging. This looks very summery to be honest and I doubt it’s part of the Holiday 2020 collection.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Cherrific

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

 

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette – Very Merry Cherry Edition – $49.50

A limited-edition eyeshadow palette that features seven ultra-pigmented, cherry-inspired shades.

This limited-edition palette features velvety-rich, super-plush pigment in four fashion finishes. It can help you go from day to night with its new take on neutrals or satisfy your craving for everything extra this season with bold cherry pops.

  • 880 Cherrific – cherry-inspired hues and day-to-night neutrals

SHADES:  Eyeshadows in Decadent (icy-white metallic lamé), Juicy (light peach shimmering satin), Delicious (terracotta matte velvet), Ask For (taupe sparkling silk), Extra (burgundy matte velvet), Cherries (black cherry lamé), On Top (cocoa matte velvet)

