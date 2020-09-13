Marc Jacobs Beauty Cherrific Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette – Very Merry Cherry Edition

Hello lovelies!

Marc Jacobs Beauty released this new Very Merry Cherry Edition Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette in this pretty cute packaging. This looks very summery to be honest and I doubt it’s part of the Holiday 2020 collection.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

A limited-edition eyeshadow palette that features seven ultra-pigmented, cherry-inspired shades.

This limited-edition palette features velvety-rich, super-plush pigment in four fashion finishes. It can help you go from day to night with its new take on neutrals or satisfy your craving for everything extra this season with bold cherry pops.

880 Cherrific – cherry-inspired hues and day-to-night neutrals

SHADES: Eyeshadows in Decadent (icy-white metallic lamé), Juicy (light peach shimmering satin), Delicious (terracotta matte velvet), Ask For (taupe sparkling silk), Extra (burgundy matte velvet), Cherries (black cherry lamé), On Top (cocoa matte velvet)