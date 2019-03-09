Hello sweeties!

Is no secret that MAC Boom, Boom, Bloom Spring 2019 Collection (swatches) was finally a release that got me so excited not only about the packaging but about the shades, inspiration and entire theme as well. I didn’t plan on purchasing MAC Kabuki Doll Eyeshadow Palette at first since my heart was set on MAC Fleur Real High-Light Powder (review) but I just threw in the shopping cart for review purposes.

Not that I don’t like the colors, but I already have a collection of warm-toned neutral palettes so MAC Kabuki Doll wasn’t a must have for me. I won’t argue that the packaging is super cute and there’s a good mixture of matte and shimmers in there. 🙂

MAC Kabuki Doll Eyeshadow Palette Review

I’m going to change the review steps this time and give you the short summary in the beginning. Please also let me know if you think that my reviews are too long and if you’d prefer shorter, more on-point, compact reviews. 🙂

MAC Kabuki Doll Eyeshadow Palette ($33.00 / £26.00 for 5.85 g / 0.20 oz.) is a limited edition 9 pan eyeshadow relased composed of neutrals with matte and shimmer finishes.

Overall the matte shades performed OK, with the exception of the darkest one which looked a bit patchy at first but was blendable. The shimmers are loosely-pressed so that’s they didn’t work so well applied dry.

I preferred to apply most of the shades with my finger as I got more pigmentation and adhered better onto the skin. You can definitely use a wet or damp brush as well if that’s your thing. 🙂

MAC Kabuki Doll Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

Dust Off is a light icy gold with warm undertones and a metallic finish. It has a good color payoff, good pigmentation and it’s easily buildable to a full coverage. The texture is fine and smooth but felt a bit dusty in the pan. It adheres well onto the skin but is one of the shades that I apply with my finger or with a damp brush.

It stayed better on the lid if pressed and patted rather than blended. I had around eight hours wear with this formula. This shade works perfectly as a highlighter as well or to brighten up your inner eye area or brow bone. 🙂

Making Mauvey Moves is a light taupe-brown with a slightly warm undertone and a soft matte finish. It had a good color payoff, being easily buildable and blendable. This is the shade that I reach out for the most from this palette. It’s just great for an everyday, casual makeup look. It’s my favorite matte eyeshadow from this palette and I wear it alone or just paired with the rest as a transition shade.

The texture is soft, velvety but feels a bit dusty in the pan. It adheres well even on bare skin and wears well for eight hours.

Tokyo Drifter is a medium taupe-mauve with warm undertones and a veluxe pearl finish. It had a great color payoff with an opaque coverage in just one layer. The consistency is soft and made the application easier even on bare skin.

It definitely looks more intense if you apply it wet, intesifying that pearl metallic sheen. On me it lasted well for about eight hours before starting to fade.

Don’t Be Koi! is a medium copper with warm undertones and a frosty finish. It has a semi-opaque pigmentation which can be built up to full coverage easily. This shade worked best applied with my finger or with a dampened brush. I just liked to pat it on my lid and made it sure it adheres well onto the skin

The texture was soft and more loosely-pressed in the pan so be careful with the fall-out during the application if you choose to use it dry. I got around eight hours wear and has a slightly fall out in the beginning when I applied it dry.

Spice Dynasty is a medium brown with yellow undertones and a matte finish. It has a good pigmentation but it definitely needs an extra layer of color to make it look more even (tends to look patchy in one layer). The texture is smooth and feels soft and creamy to the touch.

It blends out easily and looks great paired with the other mattes. On me it lasted well for eight hours.

Bamboo-zled is a light bronze with warm undertones and a veluxe pearl finish. It has an amazing pigmentation being fully opaque in one layer. It blends easily and has a light and soft texture.

I use it both wet and dry and adheres well onto the skin without any fall out. My favorite way is to apply it with my finger and gently pat it on in the center of the lid. It lasted well for the same eight hours just like the other shades.

Fortune Kookie is a light rusted pink with warm undertones and a frost finish. It has a good color payoff with a dusty consistency which was prone to fall-out during the application.

Definitely try to use this shade with a dampened brush and over an eyeshadow primer. The shade tends to sheer out a bit when blended and loose it’s intensity. That’s why I prefer to just pat it on directly onto the lid and gently blend its edges. I had a little less than eight hours wear with this shade.

Kabuki Doll is a dark plum red with warm undertones and a matte finish. It was close to an opaque color coverage but in one layer looks a bit patchy. You’ll definitely need to apply a second layer for this shade and smooth out the edges by blending very well.

The texture is soft and velvety and adheres well onto the skin. In terms of long lasting it took me close to eight hours wear.

Kyoto Kitty is a medium red-bronze with warm undertones and a frost finish. This is my favorite color from the palette as you can distinguish fine flecks of pink glitter in its finish. It just looks beautiful but unfortunately the pigmentation is not what I was hoping for.

It has a semi-sheer pigmentation which can be intensified by using a dampened brush or try to apply it with your finger. The texture was pretty loose in the pan so I got noticeable fall-out during the application so don’t even try it to apply it dry.

The more I tried to blend out this shade the more it sheered out so I gave up and just apply it using patting motion on the center of my lid or on the inner corner of my lid. It took me close to seven hours wear but I noticed fall-out during the wear.

MAC Kabuki Doll Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

Here are swatches of MAC Kabuki Doll Eyeshadow Palette on bare skin without any eyeshadow primer or base applied. I swatched each shade in a single layer.

MAC Kabuki Doll Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Look

Here are just a few of my makeup looks where I’ve used MAC Kabuki Doll Eyeshadow Palette. I love wearing the mattes from this palette and I’ve really been abusing Making Mauvy Moves eyeshadow.

I’ve worn these looks and others since I bought the palette on the launch day. In the meantime I also cut my hair, going back to a short hair after 20 years. 🙂