Chanel Voyage de Chanel Summer 2019 Palette

March 6, 2019

Hello beauties!

Get ready to open your wallets for the new Chanel Voyage de Chanel Palette which comes as a limited edition for Summer 2019. It’s already available exclusively online at Chanel but here in UK will be launching on 8 March at Chanel boutiques as well.

Last week while I was attending an event in Covent Garden where Chanel Boutique is, I went in and asked about this palette. They gave me a few more details and one of the good news as well is that you can call their boutique and have it sent it out to you. I loved this palette from the moment I saw it and since it launches here in London on 8 March it could be the perfect gift…. so I said to my boyfriend. 🙂

 

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / Canada / UK Launch Date – Now exclusively at Chanel, Chanel Canada| 8 March 2019 exclusively at Chanel boutique in Covent Garden

Chanel Voyage de Chanel Summer 2019 Palette

Chanel Voyage de Chanel Travel Face Palette – Limited Edition – £52.00 / $92.00

Deep coral or pink blush harmonies, satin and illuminating powders: the VOYAGE DE CHANEL palette draws inspiration from the hues of Paris, London, New York and Tokyo to colour and illuminate the complexion. Four cities, four inspirations, four shades of blush and illuminating powders. Limited Edition.

Includes applicator for precise result and harmonious blend of shades.

  • Paris – A fresh and satiny pink blush that recreates the flush of brisk air of Paris along the banks of the Seine River.
  • London – A deep coral blush, inspired by the colourful façades of the Portobello Market in Notting Hill.
  • New York – A satiny powder that brings to mind the metallic golden finish of the Brooklyn Bridge.
  • Tokyo – A subtly rosy illuminating powder that recalls the poetic grace of cherry blossoms in Japan.

Swatches of Chanel Voyage de Chanel are already available on Instagram and from what I saw it takes a few layers to build up the color opacity for some of the shade. I will definitely be telling you more about this palette once I’ll have it in my possession.

Jonnie March 7, 2019 - 3:58 am

I just bought Chanel for the first time online and love it!!!! I bought the spring 2019 light collection and just love it!!!!

