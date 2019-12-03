Hello sweeties!

Chanel Rouge Allure Camelia Spring 2020 Collection is a new lipstick series as a reinterpretation between Rouge Allure and Rouge Allure Velvet. We get 8 shades with a new texture and complementary lip liners as well.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January 2020 at Chanel, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Douglas,Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chanel Rouge Allure Camelia Spring 2020

327 Camelia Blanc – light pink (Rouge Allure)

337 Camelia Rose – pink (Rouge Allure Velvet)

347 Camelia Fuchsia – matte fuchsia (Rouge Allure Velvet)

357 Camelia Rouge – red (Rouge Allure)

607 Camelia Rouge Metal – metallic red (Rouge Allure Velvet)

617 Camelia Grenat – matte pomegranate (Rouge Allure Velvet)

627 Carmin – matte bright red (Rouge Allure)

637 Camelia Pourpre – purple (Rouge Allure)

RELATED: Chanel Vibrant Pink (808) Rouge Allure Ink Fusion Review, Photos, Swatches

Apparently they have a new formula, enriched with new pigments that offers a longer durability on your lips.

152

174

178

182

184

186

192

196

RELATED: Chanel Desert Dream Spring 2020 Makeup Collection