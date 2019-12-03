Home Beauty Chanel Rouge Allure Camelia Spring 2020
Chanel Rouge Allure Camelia Spring 2020

December 3, 2019

Hello sweeties!

Chanel Rouge Allure Camelia Spring 2020 Collection is a new lipstick series as a reinterpretation between Rouge Allure and Rouge Allure Velvet.  We get 8 shades with a new texture and complementary lip liners as well.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January 2020 at Chanel, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Douglas,Harrods

 

Chanel Rouge Allure Camelia Spring 2020

Rouge Allure Camelia

  • 327 Camelia Blanc – light pink (Rouge Allure)
  • 337 Camelia Rose – pink (Rouge Allure Velvet)
  • 347 Camelia Fuchsia – matte fuchsia (Rouge Allure Velvet)
  • 357 Camelia Rouge – red (Rouge Allure)
  • 607 Camelia Rouge Metal – metallic red (Rouge Allure Velvet)
  • 617 Camelia Grenat – matte pomegranate (Rouge Allure Velvet)
  • 627 Carmin – matte bright red (Rouge Allure)
  • 637 Camelia Pourpre – purple (Rouge Allure)

Precision Lip Definer – $31.00

Apparently they have a new formula, enriched with new pigments that offers a longer durability on your lips.

  • 152
  • 174
  • 178
  • 182
  • 184
  • 186
  • 192
  • 196

