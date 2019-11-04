Hello lovelies!

Are you over the Holiday 2019 Makeup Collections yet? For those of you who are really anxious to know what the future holds, here’s preliminary information for Chanel Desert Dream Spring 2020 Makeup Collection.

To be honest, on this grim weather where the sun comes up only for a few minutes once in a while, blogging about Spring 2020 Makeup Collections really feels good.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January / February 2020 at Chanel, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chanel Desert Dream Spring 2020 Makeup Collection

If you feel that you are over the Holiday 2019 makeup releases and you want start saving for Spring 2020 makeup then Chanel Desert Dream Spring 2020 Makeup Collection is definitely worth checking out.

Chanel Global Creative Makeup & Colour Designer, Lucia Pica goes for a romantic look with the new Chanel Desert Dream Spring 2020 makeup collection. Even the eyeshadow quads suggest ideas of a fresh, luminous and chic look that should be effortless and easy to achieve by anyone.

The Baume Essentiel, which is a stick highlighter that gives skin almost invisible glow finish was used on the eyelids for a glasslike effect.

Golden Light (New Shade)

352 Elemental

354 Warm Memories

I think I’ve become addicted to Chanel highlighters lately as they are apparently the only products I’m looking forward too. This new highlighter in a pink beige shade and with sand dunes pattern is calling my name.

Speaking of highlighters did you get a chance to see Chanel Duo de Camelias Highlighter? It’s available at Chanel boutiques already and I saw it online the other day at Chanel. 🙂

22 Rayon

24 Rising Sun

26 Quartz Rose

28 Desert Wind

32 Vastness

191 Rouge Brilliant

132 Endless

34 Contour Brun

36 Contour Mauve

735 Daydream

739 Mirage