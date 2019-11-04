Home Beauty Chanel Desert Dream Spring 2020 Makeup Collection
Chanel Desert Dream Spring 2020 Makeup Collection

November 4, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Are you over the Holiday 2019 Makeup Collections yet? For those of you who are really anxious to know what the future holds, here’s preliminary information for Chanel Desert Dream Spring 2020 Makeup Collection.

To be honest, on this grim weather where the sun comes up only for a few minutes once in a while, blogging about Spring 2020 Makeup Collections really feels good.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January / February 2020 at Chanel, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

 

Chanel Desert Dream Spring 2020 Makeup Collection

If you feel that you are over the Holiday 2019 makeup releases and you want start saving for Spring 2020 makeup then Chanel Desert Dream Spring 2020 Makeup Collection is definitely worth checking out.

Chanel Global Creative Makeup & Colour Designer, Lucia Pica goes for a romantic look with the new Chanel Desert Dream Spring 2020 makeup collection. Even the eyeshadow quads suggest ideas of a fresh, luminous and chic look that should be effortless and easy to achieve by anyone.

The Baume Essentiel, which is a stick highlighter that gives skin almost invisible glow finish was used on the eyelids for a glasslike effect.

Baume Essentiel Hydra Repair Stick – $45.00

  • Golden Light (New Shade)

Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Palette – $62.00

  • 352 Elemental
  • 354 Warm Memories

Eclat de Desert Highlighter – Limited Edition – $70.00

I think I’ve become addicted to Chanel highlighters lately as they are apparently the only products I’m looking forward too. This new highlighter in a pink beige shade and with sand dunes pattern is calling my name.

Speaking of highlighters did you get a chance to see Chanel Duo de Camelias Highlighter? It’s available at Chanel boutiques already and I saw it online the other day at Chanel. 🙂

Ombre Premier Liquid Eyeshadow – New

  • 22 Rayon
  • 24 Rising Sun
  • 26 Quartz Rose
  • 28 Desert Wind
  • 32 Vastness

Rouge Allure Lipstick – $38.00

  • 191 Rouge Brilliant

Rouge Allure Velvet Extreme Lipstick – $38.00

  • 132 Endless

Stylo Ombre et Contour – $34.00

  • 34 Contour Brun
  • 36 Contour Mauve

Le Vernis – $28.00

  • 735 Daydream
  • 739 Mirage
