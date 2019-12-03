Hello beauties!

SUQQU Skincare Sets will be launching at Selfridges right on my birthday on 5 December. Is this a sign? 🙂 These new sets are your invitation to a red carpet glow as they feature the skincare essentials to prep your skin for the holiday season.

UK Launch Date – 5 December 2019 at Selfridges

SUQQU Skincare Sets

Take the red carpet glow home with our new Premium Skincare Kit, the perfect introduction to stage ready skin. The kit contains everything you need from daily essentials to extra anti-aging care.

Includes:

Moisture Repair Essence N 50mL (Full Size)

Moisture Hydro Lotion 80mL

Moisture Serum Cream 7g

Intense Rich Cream 13g

Moisture Rich Mask 30g

Cotton 30 pieces

Show off your flawless, glowing complexion this party season. This trial kit features a half-sized Extra Rich Glow Cream Foundation, a winner of Harper’s Best of Best award 2019 and Treatment Serum Primer in trial size. Comes with an original makeup pouch. Only available in foundation shades 101 and 102.

Includes:

Extra Rich Glow Cream Foundation 15g

Treatment Serum Primer 10g

Original Pouch