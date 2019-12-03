Home Beauty SUQQU Skincare Sets launch on 5 December
Beauty

SUQQU Skincare Sets launch on 5 December

December 3, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

SUQQU Skincare Sets will be launching at Selfridges right on my birthday on 5 December. Is this a sign? 🙂 These new sets are your invitation to a red carpet glow as they feature the skincare essentials to prep your skin for the holiday season.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

AVAILABILITY

UK Launch Date – 5 December 2019 at Selfridges

 

SUQQU Skincare Sets

SUQQU Premium Skincare Kit – £98.00

Take the red carpet glow home with our new Premium Skincare Kit, the perfect introduction to stage ready skin. The kit contains everything you need from daily essentials to extra anti-aging care.

Includes:

  • Moisture Repair Essence N 50mL (Full Size)
  • Moisture Hydro Lotion 80mL
  • Moisture Serum Cream 7g
  • Intense Rich Cream 13g
  • Moisture Rich Mask 30g
  • Cotton 30 pieces

SUQQU Foundation Starter Kit – £45.00

Show off your flawless, glowing complexion this party season. This trial kit features a half-sized Extra Rich Glow Cream Foundation, a winner of Harper’s Best of Best award 2019 and Treatment Serum Primer in trial size. Comes with an original makeup pouch. Only available in foundation shades 101 and 102.

Includes:

  • Extra Rich Glow Cream Foundation 15g
  • Treatment Serum Primer 10g
  • Original Pouch

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Isadora Beach Club Summer 2015 Collection

April 25, 2015

Kinetics Cat As Accessory Nail Polish – Review,...

November 27, 2013

Gucci 2014 Makeup Collection – Sneak Peek!

June 7, 2013

Make Up Factory Eye Colors No.12 Eyeshadow Quad...

September 17, 2010

MAC Disney Collection Spring 2014

November 15, 2013

La Mer The Eye Balm Intense for Fall...

September 26, 2010

Lancome Cut Crease Eyeshadow Palette & Air Cushion...

March 29, 2019

Coolcos Makeup Products – Sneak Peek

January 17, 2014

Essence Alice Had a Vision Again Nail Polish...

November 24, 2012

Make Up For Ever Summer 2013 Aqua Collection...

May 7, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.