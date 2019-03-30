Home Beauty Chanel Lumiere et Contraste Summer 2019 Collection
Hello sweeties!

The new Chanel Lumiere et Contraste Summer 2019 Collection created by Lucia Pica finds inspiration in the sensation of being in East Asia. Lucia explains “The atmosphere there practically makes you vibrate”. The entire collection consists of luminous shades and satin textures that will sculpt your complexion and enhance your features.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – May 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Selfrdiges, Harrods

Chanel Lumiere et Contraste Summer 2019 Collection

My focus and attention was caught by the new Chanel Harmonie Bronzer and Highlighter Duo. There will be two shade combinations in Light and Medium.

The rest of the collection contains:

  • Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Palette (two matte and two shimmery shades)
  • Stylo Ombre and Contour
  • Ombre Premiere Gloss
  • Rouge Coco Flash. Available in No.208 a pinky beige and No.212 a dusty mauve.
  • Rouge Coco Gloss (available only in U.S. and Japan). Available in No.818 Golden turquoise and No.822 a bright pink
  • Le Vernis (No.703 Afterglow, No.705 Purple Ray and No.709 Open Air)

I’ll be posting reviews soon so keep your eyes on the blog.

Enjoy more photos…

