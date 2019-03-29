Home Beauty Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters Summer 2019
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters Summer 2019

March 30, 2019

Hello sweeties!

I guess Summer 2019 would have been complete for Fenty Beauty without pairing their new Sun Stalkr Bronzers with the new shades of Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters. They are both launching on the same day of next week. 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 5 April 2019 at SEPHORA, Harvey Nichols

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters Summer 2019

Fenty Beauty is launching three brand new shades of fan favorite Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter and Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter to give you a bronzy glow just in time for summer.

Light up where you want, when you want with the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo now in AFTERNOON SNACK/MO’ HUNNY, or rev up your glow even more with the hyper-metallic shimmer of Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter, now in PENNY4UTHOTS and GEISHA CHIC.

These weightless, longwear cream-powder hybrid highlighters instantly melt into the skin and range from subtle dayglow to insanely supercharged, for all skin tones.

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo – $36.00

  • Afternoon Snack/Mo’ Hunny – Soft bronzed champagne sheen / supercharged bronzed champagne shimmer

Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter – $36.00

  • Penny4UThots – Metallic burnt coppers
  • Geisha Chic – Metallic brick red

 

