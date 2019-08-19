Hello lovelies!

Chanel just launched two new skincare products: Le Lift Serum and Hand Cream also known as La Creme Main. The serum has a lightweight texture and a new ingredient that promises to be as efficient as the retinol. I’m really curious about that. 🙂 Don’t forget to have a look at Chanel Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection which will hit counters in early November.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Chanel – following Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

A highly concentrated face serum that harmonizes nature and efficacy to deliver targeted firming and smoothing benefits.

Key Ingredients

At the heart of Le Lift Serum is Botanical Alfalfa Concentrate — a gentle ingredient as efficient as retinol — and a Black Peppermint Complex as antioxidant-rich as Vitamin C. Together, they help create the look of smooth, redefined skin that’s protected against environmental stressors. Upon application, the formula also delivers a tensing effect that can last up to 24 hours for a lifted appearance.

A restoring hand cream that nourishes skin and helps maintain beautiful hands, which often show the first signs of aging. Featuring a comforting, quick-absorbing texture, the formula leaves hands feeling smooth, soft and replenished.

Key Ingredients

Le Lift Hand Cream combines Botanical Alfalfa Concentrate — a gentle ingredient as efficient as retinol — with natural Licorice Extract to help visibly smooth the appearance of wrinkles and even skin tone.