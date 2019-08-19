Hello beauties!

Estee Lauder Holiday 2019 Compacts by Monica Rich Kosann just launched and they are breathtakingly beautiful. Estee Lauder always had luxurious and precious compacts, especially when it came to the Holiday season. In case you missed them, there are also available now Estee Lauder Zodiac compacts so you can choose your corresponding one.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Estee Lauder Holiday 2019 Compacts by Monica Rich Kosann

Luxury jewelry designer and storyteller Monica Rich Kosann created this auspicious pressed powder compact exclusively for Estée Lauder. Each piece in this year’s collection is inspired by tarot cards that represent strength, encouragement, trust, beauty, focus and confidence.

A limited edition, collectible compact designed for Estée Lauder by luxury jewelry designer Monica Rich Kosann, filled Perfecting Pressed Powder.

Keep your eyes on the stars and keep your feet on the ground.

You’ll especially love the charming details, such as the bejeweled moon clasp.Intricately designed, exquisitely crafted, this one of a kind compact is filled and refillable with Perfecting Pressed Powder (.09 oz./2.8g). Arrives in an elegant presentation box. Includes a velvety pouch to keep the compact safe. Makes a wonderful gift.

Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly.

Luxury jewelry designer and storyteller Monica Rich Kosann created this auspicious pressed powder compact exclusively for Estée Lauder. Each piece in this year’s collection is inspired by tarot cards that represent strength, encouragement, trust, beauty, focus and confidence.