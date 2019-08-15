Home Beauty Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette for Fall 2019
Beauty

Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette for Fall 2019

August 15, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette has been revealed. Features 12 golden neutrals shades that include classic golds, warm ambers, and rich chocolate browns. Reach for our go-to shade Amber (it practically glows), create the perfect hazy, smoked-out eye with Sting (warm brown matte), or get hooked on Honey (intense gold metallic) for the ultimate ’70s statement eye. Check out more details right after the jump!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – September at Sephora, Nordstrom, ULTA | UK Launch Date – 13 September at Urbandecay.co.uk

 

Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette

We couldn’t keep this one under wraps. 😏 Double tap if you’re buzzin’ on the next big drop from Urban Decay, the NAKED Honey Eyeshadow Palette! Stay tuned for all the details on September 3rd.

Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette – $49.00 / £42.00

  • Flyby
  • Sweet
  • Swarm
  • Amber
  • Keeper
  • Golden
  • Honey
  • Queen
  • Hive
  • Drip
  • HBIC
  • Sting

