Hello beauties!

Last month I got the opportunity to try out The Hugg Skincare and Body Care products while I was spoiled with a HUGG CBD Pedicure at the Threads & Co Beauty salon. So I want to share with you my thoughts about some of their products that I also got to use at home over the past few weeks.

UK Launch Date – Now at @thehuggshop.co.uk |@threadsandco.co.uk

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

I tried The HUGG Skincare and Body Care Products

I’ll start with the first product I tried which is Hugg Coffee Body Scrub (£25.00 for 100 ml). I’ve been using this for a few weeks now, gently applying it on my body 2 times per week. This “Wake Me up” Caffeine Inspired Scrub, Antioxidant-Rich and Infused with Essential Oils is also enriched with 50mg CBD.

It’s a great product if you want to exfoliate your skin, tighten pores and moisturise all in one! The coffee butter does a great job in removing those dead cells and give you a youthful looking skin while the essential oils help moisturize your skin, leaving it super soft.

It doesn’t feel harsh on the skin at all, even though I’m super sensitive. I also love the scent that is left behind which lingers on my skin for quite some time. Such a nice experience, but hey that’s me, who I also loved coffee facial scrubs. 🙂

Here’s the ingredients list:

Aqua, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera Juice), Vegetable Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower Seed Oil), Olea Europaea (Olive Oil), Macadamia Ternifolia (Macadamia Oil), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut Oil), Coffea Arabica (Coffee Butter), Creatine, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate (Vitamin C), Sodium Hyaluronate (Hyaluronic Acid), Cucurbita Pepo (Pumpkin Extract), Stearic Acid, Zinc Oxide, Avena Sativa (Oat Silk), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Azadirachta Indica (Neem Oil), Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin.

CBD Clay Face Mask (£20.00 for 50 ml) is the second product I tried and OMG how much I loved it. I’ve been no stranger to clay face mask and because I have a combination skin type, I had my fair shares of testing quite a few brands.

I’ve used this mask 2 times a week but it said it can be used daily which I think is a bit too much for me to be honest. Is easy to apply, directly on dry skin and making sure all of my pores are covered and let it do its magic for 5 minutes. Afterwards my complexion feels hydrated and moisturized but it also helps keeps my sebum under control for much longer. It’s just that sensation of a clean and smooth skin.

Here are the ingredients:

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60, Vegetable Glycerin, Maris Limus (Dead Sea Mud), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower Seed Oil), Olea Europaea (Olive Oil), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut Oil), Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot Kernel Oil), Stearic Acid, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate (Vitamin C), Sodium Hyaluronate (Hyaluronic Acid), Zinc Oxide, Avena Sativa (Oat Silk), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry Extract), Fragaria Vesca (Strawberry Extract), Citrullus Vulgaris (Watermelon Extract), Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon Extract), Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree Extract), Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin. Made in the UK.

Next in line was CBD Cuticle Oil (£14.99 for 10 ml) which has a formula enriched with lavender, rosemary and Clary Sage essential oils infused with CBD to create a skin-soothing remedy for nails, hands and feet.

I’ve used it the most on my hands to be honest, applying it once a week and massage it into my cuticles. I admit I’m a bit lazy when it comes to other than facial skincare or makeup and I know I should use the cuticle oil a bit more often.

I always apply it when I come home from a pedicure and like I said, once a week so I can keep my cuticles smooth and to prevent dryness. Another thing that I’m doing is to apply the cuticle oil before heaving over for my manicure as it helps push back my cuticles…which rarely needs to be cut to be honest. 🙂

Last but not least I’ve tried CBD Foot Soak (£6.99 for 30 ml) when I did my pedicure at home once. Next time I went for a pedicure I took the CBD Foot Soak with me and gently spread it in the warm water to feel more relaxed and indulge in a nourishing pedicure. The formula contains essential oils and sea salts but is also infused with CBD.

It’s a good way to unwind after a stressful or busy day and show your feet some love and care, especially if you have swollen feet. Just allow them to relax in the warm water and enjoy the benefits of essential oils and all natural combo of salts. It’s also infused with eucalyptus for antiseptic and antibacterial properties.