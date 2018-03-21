Hello beauties!

Today while I was checking the duty free shops at London Heathrow Airport I stumble upon Chanel Harmonie de Camelias Travel Makeup Palette. The new 2018 edition Chanel Travel Makeup Palette is available exclusively at duty free retailers but gosh it was so good to see it in person.

Traveling smart means leaving with the essentials. In an on-the-go spirit, CHANEL composes Harmonie de Camélias, a complete makeup palette for face, eyes and lips, which also contains a mirror, a mini travel mascara and four professional applicators. With its diverse shades, it invites you to create a multitude of looks, from the most natural to the most sophisticated.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Chanel.com

UK & International – Now at Duty Free shops

Chanel Harmonie de Camélias Travel Makeup Palette 2018

So I hurried and shared extra photos with you on Instagram along with a short video. I’ll be honest and say that in person the shades look less intense than in the promo photo.

If you are a lot on the go then a multi-use palette like Chanel Harmonie de Camelias can be a smart way to travel. It basically features all the beauty essentials that you need for day and night time makeup look. You’ll find six eyeshadows, lipsticks, a blush, powder, a mini mascara and 4 mini brushes.

The powder and blush are embossed with camellia flowers motifs. I actually do like he selection of shades but I’m not into palettes with mixed textures anymore. I would like to keep my creamy formulas separated from powder eyeshadows if possible.

This being said, one solution would be the plastic cover that Natasha Denona did for her new Darya Diamond & Blush Palette (review, swatches). The cream blushes were separated by the powder ones by a plastic, transparent lid.

Chanel Harmonie de Camélias Palette – Limited Edition – £72.00

Includes:

Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder Shade.20: enriched with white rose and cotton flower plant cells, the formula enhances the complexion with pure and fresh radiance.

Blush: the soft and airy texture lightly dresses the face and helps sculpt it with a subtle effect of shadows.

Eyeshadows: their soft texture becomes one with the skin for a long-wearing effect that lasts all day long.

Inimitable: a mini mascara to take with you wherever you go for lash volume, length, curl and separation that embellish eyes.

Lipsticks: their soft and creamy texture dresses the lips in subtle to intense colour, depending on the shades.

4 PROFESSIONAL BRUSHES