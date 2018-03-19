Home Beauty Lancome The Un-Nudes Matte Shaker Trio
Lancome The Un-Nudes Matte Shaker Trio

March 19, 2018

Hello pretties!

Lancome The Un-Nudes Matte Shaker Trio is definitely a steal for those of you who are Lancome Shaker fans. I do own a couple of Matte Shaker Trios (OMG, forgot to review them) but my favorites are the Juicy Shakers. Yeah, I love me some shine so Lancome Juicy Shaker Meli Melon (review) has been in my purse for months when it launched. I used that baby on my lips almost everyday and also as a blush whenever I needed a juicy color on my cheeks.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Lancome The Un-Nudes Matte Shaker Trio – Limited Edition – $45.00 ($66.00 Value)

A three-piece collection of full-sized Matte Shakers in intense nude shades to show off your boldest nude lips yet.

These highly pigmented matte liquid lipsticks deliver intense color payoff and include vitamin E for a lightweight, second-skin feel that wears comfortably throughout the day without drying out your lips. Its pillow-like cushion applicator allows for precise application without streaks or smudges.

Shades:

  • 250 Nude Delhi
  • 260 Nudevotion
  • 270 Beige Vintage

