Hello beauties!
Available now exclusively at LookFantastic are the two Benefit Cookie & Tickle Highlighters that are sold separately. You may recognize them as part of Benefit CheekLeader Palettes that were released for Spring 2019.
UK Launch Date – Now exclusively at LookFantastic
Benefit Cookie & Tickle Highlighters for Fall 2019
Benefit Cookie Highlighter – £26.00 (LookFantastic Exclusive)
Add instant radiance to perk up your complexion with the Benefit Cookie Highlighter. This ultra-fine powder highlighter glides onto the skin with a feather-light, silky texture. An extension of the brand’s iconic boxed powders range, this highlighter is designed to give you the ultimate glow.
- Cookie – universally flattering champagne shade with a soft golden shimmer.
The formula delivers a smooth, highly pigmented highlight that won’t accentuate dryness or texture.
This fan favourite shade previously featured in the Cheekleader palette, and has been re-imagined as an individual highlighter by popular demand. Discover that golden hour glow in a box with this radiant highlighter!
RELATED: Benefit Chinese New Year Sets 2019 at Escentual
Benefit Tickle Highlighter – £26.00 (LookFantastic Exclusive)
- Tickle – golden pink lustre
This is a shade that flatters all skin tones, to create a stunning sunset glow. Glow tickled pink with this radiant illuminator for a healthy-looking complexion.
I may just buy Benefit Tickle Highlighter as I’m sure it will look beautiful on me and I didn’t get the chance to buy the CheekLeader palettes. Being a fan of Benefit highlighters and blushes I do have so many shades also as travel size. 🙂
RELATED: Benefit GALifornia Blush Review, Swatches