October 30, 2018

Hello cuties!

Sparkle On Holiday Collection is translated into Elizabeth Arden Blockbuster Holiday 2018 which is available NOW! This holiday collection features 11 full size Elizabeth Arden products and has a value of £232. Now let’s talk about the great offer for this set!

You can buy for the special price of £58.00 which will automatically be applied at checkout when you spent £40 on any Elizabeth Arden products. I personally just love blockbusters as they give you a great deal for money and they make the perfect gifts. You can buy the entire collection for you, share it with a friend or just keep the products you want and gift the others.

Where to buy:

UK – Now exclusively at Debenhams

Elizabeth Arden Blockbuster Holiday 2018

This sleek, red makeup bag holds a brilliant collection, offering 11 full-size Elizabeth Arden favorites. The latest on-trend shades for eyes, lips and cheeks will help you sparkle on this Christmas season and beyond. Plus holiday makeup ideas and how-toss for day and night looks.

Set contains:

 

  • Eye Shadow Palette 2 x 6.4g
  • Compact Blusher 6.4g
  • 2 Cheek Colours
  • Powder Highlighter
  • Lip Gloss 2 x 6.5ml
  • ‘Grand Entrance’ Mascara 8.5ml
  • Eye Pencil 1.1g
  • Lipstick 4 x 3.5g

Getting two full size eyeshadow palettes and a face palette is definitely worth over £58.00, so you get so much more in this collection. Lipsticks of four different shades ranging from nude to red, mascara, eye pencil and lip glosses. Basically you have an entire makeup kit that you can use during the holiday season and after that. 🙂

Don’t forget to check out the Preen for Elizabeth Arden GwP that will become available from 1 November. I’ve posted a detailed video on #igtv earlier today so go check it out and see what the set contains.

 

