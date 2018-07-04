Bobbi Brown Camo Luxe Fall 2018 Collection Info

Hello beauties!

Long time no see, right? 🙂 Well, I’ve been sitting on this info for a while now so I’d just go ahead and share it with you guys. Bobbi Brown Camo Luxe Fall 2018 Collection is going to launch in two months and I have the color story for you. Oh wait, better than that, I have swatches of Bobbi Brown Camo Luxe Fall 2018 Collection as well. I don’t want to make any promises that I can’t keep as my health hasn’t allowed me to blog over the past month. Everyday is a surprise for me so lately I don’t know when I’m able to blog or reply to your emails and msg. But let’s not waste any more time and get to the subject.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – September 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora

Canada Launch Date – September 2018

Bobbi Brown Camo Luxe Fall 2018 Collection

For Fall, we looked to coma-the-style-conscious set’s staple print-to inspire a fashion forward range of rich hues, metallic moments and dramatic details. Inside the camo-patterned compact you’ll find earthy eye shadows that range from velvety matte to sparkle-infused, along with a gorgeous skin-warming version of our Highlighting Powder.

Rounding out the range are chromatic shadows, cool nail polish hues, and richly-pigmented lip colours.

Camo Luxe Eye & Cheeck Palette – Limited Edition – $70.00 / $92.00 CAD

Bone – matte eyeshadow

Wheat – matte eye shadow

Cool Grey – matte eye shadow

Smokey Brown – metal eye shadow

Camo – sparkle eye shadow

Cool Brown – matte eye shadow

Warm Glow – highlighting powder

Luxe Eye Shadow Multi Chrome – Limited Edition – $35.00 / $47.00 CAD

Incandescent

Jungle

Long Wear Gel Eyeliner – $25.00 / $34.00 CAD

Cypress Ink

Forest Shimmer Ink

Luxe Lip Color – Repromote -$32.00 / $42.00 CAD

Pink Nude

Downtown Plum

Neutral Rose

Eye Opening Mascara -$29.00 / $38.00 CAD

