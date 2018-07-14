Bobbi Brown Holiday 2018 Collection Swatches

Hello pretties!

How have you all been doing? 🙂 I’ve been away from blogging for too long but I’m back with hot news. I have for you just a first look at Bobbi Brown Holiday 2018 Collection with some swatches as well.

Over the past few weeks I’ve been posting sneak peeks on my Instagram so make sure to follow me there as well. Actually check my Instastories for the latest sneak peeks because sometimes there are things that I can’t post on the grid. 🙂

Availability

U.S. & Canda Launch Date – October / November 2018 at Nordstrom, Sephora, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – October / November 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods

Bobbi Brown Holiday 2018 Collection

‘Tis the season for giving. And receiving. So we made a list (and checked it twice) of the kinds of get-gorgeous gifts that we would love to unwrap this holiday. While picking up our sparkling stocking stuffers, party-ready palettes and delightfully decadent sets for friends and family, you may just be tempted to snap up something for yourself, too.

Luxe Eye Shadow – Repromote – $42.00 CAD

01 Moonstone

02 Melting Point

03 High Octane

Luxe Liquid Lip – Repromote – $42.00 CAD

03 Italian Rose (High Shine)

(High Shine) 07 Wild Orchid (High Shine)

(High Shine) 08 Red the News (High Shine)

(High Shine) 01 Double Bare (Velvet Matte)

(Velvet Matte) 06 Your Majesty (Velvet Matte)

(Velvet Matte) 09 Starlet Scarlet (Velvet Matte)

Luxe Matte Lip Color – Repromote – $42.00 CAD

03 Boss Pink

14 On Fire

20 Plum Noire

Ready, Set, Party Deluxe Eye & Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $125.00 CAD

This set features 12 eye shadows in nude and earthy tones, one highlighter, blusher and bronzer along with a mini mascara, two brushes and eye pencil.

Day to Night Lashes Smokey Eye Mascara & No Smudge Waterproof Mascara Duo – $49.00

Also launching in October is a Power Trio Skincare Set ($125.00 CAD) and Pretty Effortless Eye, Cheek & Lip Kit ($85.00). This last kit features a mascara, luxe lipstick, a blush brush and a Brightening Brick.

One of my favorite products is the mini Highlighting Powder in Pink Glow. I have swatches for you down bellow but I also showed you this highlighter along with Bobbi Brown Fall 2018 Camo Luxe Collection (swatches). In a separate post you have the entire color story for Bobbi Brown Camo Luxe Fall 2018 Collection with that new and limited edition Camo Luxe Eye & Cheek Palette. 🙂

Highlighting & Glow Highlighting Powder Duo – New & Limited Edition – $80.00 CAD (November 2018)

There will be two variations of these duos as you can see in the photos bellow. I’ll be reviewing these later on in August I think as it’s a bit too early now. I just want to give you a sneak peek.

Starlight Crystal Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00 CAD

Smokey Crystal Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00 CAD

Each of these palettes feature eight eyeshadows in nude, earthy or darker colors just perfect for a day or night time makeup looks.

4 Pan Customizable Palette – $12 CAD

Nudest Nudes Lip Gloss Kit – Limited Edition – $49.00 CAD (Retailer Exclusive)

Luxe on Luxe Mini Luxe Lip Color Collection – Limited Edition – $185.00 CAD (October)

Pink Glow

Mini Shimmer Brick – Limited Edition – $30.00 (October)

