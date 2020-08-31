Hello lovelies!
I’m bringing you the first photos of the upcoming Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection which is launching in October. A lot of limited edition featured in this collection along with very classic eyeshadow palettes. These are not the only Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 launches so make sure to check out my previous post.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – October 2020 at at Bobbi Brown | SEPHORA Nordstrom, Saks, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols | Japan Launch Date – 23 October 2020
Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection
I talked about this collection a while ago on my Patreon Page so if you’re already subscribed then this is not completely news to you.
For this Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 Collection we get a ballet-themed illustrations and green accent on the limited edition packaging. The items will be available for pre-order one week before the official launch date. So if you are in Japan you can check these items off your list on 16 October and I’m guessing it will be October for U.S. release as well.
Luxe Gilded Highlighter – Limited Edition
Luxe Eyeshadow Bronze Palette – Limited Edition
SHADES:
- Luxe Eyeshadow Chestnut
- Luxe Eye Shadow Copper
- Luxe Eyeshadow Champagne
- Luxe Eyeshadow Chocolate
Luxe Eyeshadow Burgundy Palette – Limited Edition
SHADES:
- Luxe Eyeshadow Pink Tulle
- Luxe Eyeshadow Golden Pink
- Luxe Eyeshadow Cabernet
- Luxe Eyeshadow Ruby
Luxe Prismatic Lipstick – Limited Edition
The circumference of the lip is covered with blue pigment, and the finish is a metallic. When applied, the metallic finish is mixed with blue pigment to create a colorful glow.
Essential Brush Kit – Limited Edition
Set contains:
- Travel size brush brush
- Travel size Full Coverage Face Brush
- Travel size eyeshadow brush
- Travel size brow groomer
- Travel Size Ultra Fine Eyeliner Brush
- Brush case
Sheer Indulgence Extra Lip Tint Trio – Limited Edition
- Extra Lip Tint 06 Bare Nude
- Extra lip tint 01 Bare Pink
- Extra Lip Tint 09 Bear Poppy