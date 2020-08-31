Hello lovelies!

I’m bringing you the first photos of the upcoming Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection which is launching in October. A lot of limited edition featured in this collection along with very classic eyeshadow palettes. These are not the only Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 launches so make sure to check out my previous post.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – October 2020 at at Bobbi Brown | SEPHORA Nordstrom, Saks, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols | Japan Launch Date – 23 October 2020

Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection

I talked about this collection a while ago on my Patreon Page so if you’re already subscribed then this is not completely news to you.

For this Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 Collection we get a ballet-themed illustrations and green accent on the limited edition packaging. The items will be available for pre-order one week before the official launch date. So if you are in Japan you can check these items off your list on 16 October and I’m guessing it will be October for U.S. release as well.

SHADES:

Luxe Eyeshadow Chestnut



Luxe Eye Shadow Copper



Luxe Eyeshadow Champagne



Luxe Eyeshadow Chocolate

SHADES:

Luxe Eyeshadow Pink Tulle

Luxe Eyeshadow Golden Pink

Luxe Eyeshadow Cabernet

Luxe Eyeshadow Ruby

The circumference of the lip is covered with blue pigment, and the finish is a metallic. When applied, the metallic finish is mixed with blue pigment to create a colorful glow.

Set contains:

Travel size brush brush



Travel size Full Coverage Face Brush



Travel size eyeshadow brush



Travel size brow groomer



Travel Size Ultra Fine Eyeliner Brush



Brush case

Extra Lip Tint 06 Bare Nude



Extra lip tint 01 Bare Pink



Extra Lip Tint 09 Bear Poppy