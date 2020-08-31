Home Beauty Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection
Beauty

Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

I’m bringing you the first photos of the upcoming Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection which is launching in October. A lot of limited edition featured in this collection along with very classic eyeshadow palettes. These are not the only Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 launches so make sure to check out my previous post.

Access my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support Chicprofile for unbiased reviews. You will have to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on the the latest scoops of Upcoming Makeup Releases.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – October 2020 at at Bobbi Brown | SEPHORA Nordstrom, Saks, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols | Japan Launch Date – 23 October 2020

 

Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection

I talked about this collection a while ago on my Patreon Page so if you’re already subscribed then this is not completely news to you.

For this Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 Collection we get a ballet-themed illustrations and green accent on the limited edition packaging. The items will be available for pre-order one week before the official launch date. So if you are in Japan you can check these items off your list on 16 October and I’m guessing it will be October for U.S. release as well.

Luxe Gilded Highlighter – Limited Edition

Bobbi Brown Holiday 2020 Highlighter

RELATED: Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder Flower Girl NYC Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

Luxe Eyeshadow Bronze Palette – Limited Edition

SHADES:

  • Luxe Eyeshadow Chestnut
  • Luxe Eye Shadow Copper
  • Luxe Eyeshadow Champagne
  • Luxe Eyeshadow Chocolate

Bobbi Brown Luxe Eyeshadow Bronze Palette

Luxe Eyeshadow Burgundy Palette – Limited Edition

SHADES:

  • Luxe Eyeshadow Pink Tulle
  • Luxe Eyeshadow Golden Pink
  • Luxe Eyeshadow Cabernet
  • Luxe Eyeshadow Ruby

RELATED: Bobbi Brown Essentials Multi Color Eyeshadow Palettes & Holiday 2020 Palettes

Bobbi Brown Luxe Eyeshadow Burgundy Palette

Luxe Prismatic Lipstick – Limited Edition

The circumference of the lip is covered with blue pigment, and the finish is a metallic. When applied, the metallic finish is mixed with blue pigment to create a colorful glow.

Luxe Prismatic Lipstick

Essential Brush Kit – Limited Edition

Set contains:

  • Travel size brush brush
  • Travel size Full Coverage Face Brush
  • Travel size eyeshadow brush
  • Travel size brow groomer
  • Travel Size Ultra Fine Eyeliner Brush
  • Brush case

RELATED: Bobbi Brown Highlight & Glow Highlighting Powder Duo Review, Swatches, Photos

Sheer Indulgence Extra Lip Tint Trio – Limited Edition

  • Extra Lip Tint 06 Bare Nude
  • Extra lip tint 01 Bare Pink
  • Extra Lip Tint 09 Bear Poppy

Sheer Indulgence Extra Lip Tint Trio

Sooth & Repair Extra Skin Care Set – Limited Edition

SHOP THE POST

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Guerlain Les Voilettes Loose Powder for Fall 2020

Urban Decay Stoned Vibes Fall 2020 Collection Available...

Chanel Les Chaines D’Or de Chanel Holiday 2020...

NARS Climax Extreme Collection for Fall 2020 Available...

YSL New Rouge Pure Couture Holiday 2020 Collection

Giorgio Armani Venice Collection for Fall 2020

Bobbi Brown Essentials Multi Color Eyeshadow Palettes &...

Clarins Fall 2020 Collection

YSL Dress Me Wild Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection...

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Moisturizing Foundation for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.