Open up your umbrellas as the next few months will be a palette rainy season from Bobbi Brown. The launch of 3 new Bobbi Brown Essentials Multi Color Eyeshadow Palettes is just the beginning. It will continue with more Holiday 2020 Palettes and the ones that I’m showing you today are just the tip of the iceberg. 🙂 For more information and photos please see my Patreon Page.

Japan Launch Date – 16 October 2020 for Essential Palettes | 11 November 2020 for Holiday Palettes

U.S. / UK Launch Date – October / November 2020 at Bobbi Brown | SEPHORA Nordstrom, Saks, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Bobbi Brown Essential Multi Color Eyeshadow Palettes

The Essentials Eye Palettes feature a curated collection of eye shadow shades in must-have colors for effortless and endless eye possibilities. Life’s complicated, but your eye makeup doesn’t have to be. Inspired by Bobbi Brown’s teaching philosophies, each palette is designed to turn anyone into an artist.

The fool-proof palettes allow for an approachable application of color for a polished, sophisticated yet wearable eye. Each palette provides core steps for creating a variety of multi-dimensional eye looks by brightening, blending and defining the mix of Soft Matte, Shimmer Wash, and Metallic finishes. Discover the Essential Eye Shadow Palettes, an eye essential for every makeup bag.

Navy Twilight

Shimmering Midnight

Beach Pink

Malted

Rich Navy

Cream

Warm Cranberry

Dusk

Rose Gold

Champagne Quartz

Red Rock

Stone Cold

Bold Burgundy

Pinot Noir

Into the Night

Crystal Rose

Wine-Not

Pale Cream

Launching in November we have these two new 8 Pan Eyeshadow Palettes in Warm and Cool tones. They reflect the classy colors of Bobbi Brown of brown, beige, nude and a bit of shimmer. I would have loved to see something new, fresh and refreshing at the same time from the brand. I know she became famous for her range of lipsticks and she always play it safe by releasing neutral shades, but playing with colors once in a while never hurt anyone.

There’s more launching for Holiday 2020 from Bobbi Brown and I mean more eyeshadow palettes. There will be 2 other limited edition eyeshadow quads and some mono eyeshadows I believe. I’ll be posting more information soon but if you want to be ahead of Holiday 2020 launches make sure to check out my Patreon Page.