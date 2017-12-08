Hello pretties!

As promised here is my article regarding Bobbi Brown Extra Glow Spring 2018 Collection. I posted the news about this glowing collection on Instagram last month and ever since I got plenty of questions. Bobbi Brown Extra Glow is a new range of light reflecting and treatment infused products. The entire range features four types of products with a total of 8 products. This is going to launch in Japan right in the beginning of January and at this point looks like Asia exclusive.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 2 January 2018

Bobbi Brown Extra Glow Spring 2018 Collection

The first product that got yours and my attention is the new Skin Radiant Glow Cushion Compact SPF 50. I briefly discussed this product in the previous article about Bobbi Brown Skin Long-wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15. It comes in only one shade, named Rosy Glow. This may look like an universal shade for Asian complexions but is not an international launch.

The product can be used all over face as a cushion foundation with a gently formula and color. You can also use it on your cheeks to get a radiant glow. The finish is described as glossy from what I understand so you’ll definitely get that fresh look. Refills are also available for purchase.

Next are the two versions of Illuminating Moisture Balm from the Bobbi Brown Extra range. They hydrate the skin and provide a healthy glow. The shades are Golden Glow and Pink Glow.

Bobbi Brown Extra Glow Skincare Palette is a new item and comes in a limited edition. This is a product that can be applied on top of the foundation as well. It’s available as a limited edition. I don’t have too much information at this point but I will surely update once I find out more.

Last but not least are the 4 shades of Extra Lip Tint. Obviously you spotted the new shade among the three existing ones. Is a pinkish one. The lightweight formula with ultra-moisturizing sensation is no longer a secret.

I’m hoping that at least some of these items will be available worldwide as well. I’m looking forward to the new Illuminating Moisture Balms for example.

What do you desire from this collection? 🙂