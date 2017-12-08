Hello beauties!

Over the past few days Chinise New Year makeup items started to appear. YSL Chinese New Year 2018 Blush in Volupte Hope & Joy is available to pre-order now. The blusher features two pink shades hosted in a luxurious golden compact. Take a closer look!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order now at Barneys | January 2018 Official Launch

YSL Chinese New Year 2018 Blusher

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s Blush Volupté Hope & Joy Edition Palette contains two shades of blush in a bold fuchsia and coral-pink. To celebrate the Chinese New Year, these cheek colors come packaged in a golden metallic case surrounded by Meihua blossoms and a bold red Cassandra symbolizing hope and joy.

