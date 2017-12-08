Home Beauty YSL Chinese New Year 2018 Blusher
Beauty

YSL Chinese New Year 2018 Blusher

December 8, 2017

Hello beauties!

Over the past few days Chinise New Year makeup items started to appear. YSL Chinese New Year 2018 Blush in Volupte Hope & Joy is available to pre-order now. The blusher features two pink shades hosted in a luxurious golden compact. Take a closer look!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order now at Barneys | January 2018 Official Launch

YSL Chinese New Year 2018 Blusher

YSL Blush Volupté Hope & Joy Edition Palette – Limited Edition – $47.00

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s Blush Volupté Hope & Joy Edition Palette contains two shades of blush in a bold fuchsia and coral-pink. To celebrate the Chinese New Year, these cheek colors come packaged in a golden metallic case surrounded by Meihua blossoms and a bold red Cassandra symbolizing hope and joy.

SHOP THIS POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Recently Bought Beauty Products – Intragen, Balea &...

December 22, 2012

Isadora Fall 2013 Quick Dry Nail Spray –...

August 20, 2013

Giorgio Armani Holiday 2015 Eye Tint Trio Set

October 15, 2015

Jill Stuart CC Cream Spring 2014

December 30, 2013

MAC Studio Fix Fall 2016 Collection

August 26, 2016

Dolce & Gabbana The One for Fall 2017

September 2, 2017

Kinetics Ice Cream Collection Spring Summer 2014 –...

January 7, 2014

Dior Spring 2013 Tartan Collection – Exclusively at...

March 14, 2013

NARS Adult Swim Summer 2014 Collection

April 1, 2014

Essie Virgin Snow Winter 2015 Collection

July 28, 2015

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet