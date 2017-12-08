Hello sweeties!

Launching soon is the new Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15. It’s available for Pre-Order now and you have all the details down bellow. Since I posted a sneak peek earlier on Instagram I got a bunch of DMs from you so I’ll address them after the jump.

A long-wear foundation with full coverage and natural matte finish that’s comfortable, breathable and weightless. Created through a high speed cold fusion process, this ultrafine, silky emulsion features a potent combination of wear-extending ingredients, oil control actives and true-to-skin pigments. Incredibly smooth and blendable, it glides on with a second-skin feel and natural, multi-dimensional matte coverage. Tried and tested in extreme heat and humidity, this 16-hour formula is waterproof and sweat- and humidity-resistant. Available in 30 perfectly calibrated, skin-true shades.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-order Now at Bobbi Brown | soon at Nordstrom, Sephora, Neiman Marcus

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation Spring 2018

This new foundation is mostly suitable for women with normal to oil skin.

Real Results:



93% felt it immediately minimized the look of pores.

felt it immediately minimized the look of pores. 92% said their skin looked more even-toned throughout the day.*

said their skin looked more even-toned throughout the day.* 96% said it immediately left their skin looking shine-free.

said it immediately left their skin looking shine-free. 84% felt it left their skin feeling hydrated.

felt it left their skin feeling hydrated. 91% said their skin looked fresh throughout the day.

said their skin looked fresh throughout the day. 81% said the foundation stood up to all their activities.

Shades:

Alabaster

Porcelain

Ivory

Warm Ivory

Cool Ivory

Sand

Cool Sand

Warm Sand

Beige

Warm Beige

Natural

Natural Tan

Warm Natural

Golden Natural

Honey

Cool Honey

Warm Honey

Golden Honey

Golden

Cool Golden

Warm Almond

Golden Almond

Almond

Cool Almond

Warm Walnut

Walnut

Cool Walnut

Chestnut

Espresso

Cool Espresso

The liquid foundation will be available worldwide beginning January 2018. In Asia there will also be the compact version of this foundation. Bobbi Brown Skin Long Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 30 will also be joining the range but at this moment is stated as Asia exclusive. Refills will be available as well.

Now I want to reply to those of you requesting more info on the Bobbi Brown Skin Radiant Glow Cushion Compact SPF 50. You can see the photo at the end of this article. The product is new and part of Bobbi Brown Extra Glow Spring 2018 Collection launching on 2 January in Japan. I’ll try to do a short post about this collection later today. For any updates and sneak peeks is best to follow me on Instagram and check my Instastories! I’m trying to post there more news and Asian exclusive launches and I can also answer to your questions much faster. You can use it all over your face just a like a regular foundation but also only on your cheeks. It doubles as a cushion blusher as well adding a glossy finish to your cheeks.

