Bobbi Brown Extra Glow Spring 2018 Collection SWATCHES

December 16, 2017

Hello pretties!

I’m here to show you swatches of Bobbi Brown Extra Glow Spring 2018 Collection. I teased you swatches on Instagram yesterday and I got so many DMs from you requesting more details. You have all the promo photos in the previous article and I added a few more here. Now talking about the products, the star is Skin Radiant Glow Cushion Compact SPF 50.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 2 January 2018

U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at Sephora, Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Extra Glow Spring 2018 Collection SWATCHES

Skin Radiant Glow Cushion Compact SPF 50 comes in an universal shade Rosy Glow and doubles as a highlighter. It has a sheer color coverage and it’s meant to add luminosity and a fresh finish. I can’t say for sure that this product will be available worldwide. I will update you if I have new info.

There are two new shades of Lip Tint but there are 4 available in total. You can see there RIGHT HERE! Both shades have a sheer coverage with a moisturizing formula and a dewy finish. Works as a lip balm and ads a hint of color at the same time.

Bobbi Brown Extra Illuminating Moisture Balm comes in two shades Golden Glow and Pink Glow. This should be used as a first step in your makeup routine as it creates a perfect canvas for makeup application. It gives a beautiful glow and will make your complexion look fresh and rested. 🙂

Photos by Vogue Taiwan


