When you get to travel this season, stop by the duty free shops and check out the new Bobbi Brown All In One Palettes. They are available in three variations, London, New York and Seoul, just perfect to create city-inspired looks. They are exclusive to travel retail right now.



U.S. / UK / International – Now exclusive to Travel Retail Shops | SHOP Bobbi Brown at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Bobbi Brown All In One Palettes

Bobbi Brown Beauty London Edition – €60.00

Exemplifying the essence of understated English beauty, this multi-category makeup palette incorporates a shade range that speaks of rosy cheeks with hints of smokey violet.

Bobbi Brown Beauty New York Edition – €60.00

With a golden glow look at the heart of the palette, the Destination: Beauty New York Edition reflects the staples of American Beauty: vibrancy, enthusiasm, and on the go natural glow.

Bobbi Brown Beauty Seoul Edition – €60.00

Multi-category makeup palette with a shade lineup that exemplifies the youthful exuberance and bold colors of Seoul. The lineup is themed around rosy peach shades, enabling the consumer to dial up or down her look.