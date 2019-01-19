Hello beauties!

We are so close to Spring now that I think is only fair to review this beautiful Dior Diorskin Nude Luminizer Rising Star. Well actually the name is a bit long, as we’ve always seen on Diorskin Luminizers, but the shade I got right here is No.09. Like you see in the packaging this beauty is part of Dior Rising Star 2019 Spring Collection.

Asia Launch Date – 22 February 2019 (but I’ve seen it online on several shops or via personal shoppers)

U.S. / UK Launch Date – February 2019 at Nordstrom, Selfridges

Dior Diorskin Nude Luminizer Rising Star 2019 Review, Swatches, Photos

Actually last year was the first time I saw a Dior Diorsnow Collection in person. They were usually Asia exclusive but they started to make their way to U.S. and Europe as well lately. These collections are usually not limited edition but also sell out fast. So last year when I purchased my first Diorsnow makeup items (I actually hurried to the counter on the launch day) I was amazed to see them available at the counters even 2 months later.

The new Dior Rising Star Spring 2019 Collection looks really pretty, you know those pink soft shades and all that create a fresh, luminous glow. I had my wallet ready for this Diorskin Nude Luminizer No.9 since I first saw sneak peek photos posted in Asia months ago. I got this beauty through a personal shopper, but I’ll wait to check the entire collection in store. This year I’ll take my time and not hurry with my purchase as I’m pretty sure the collection will not fly off of counters that soon.

Dior Diorskin Nude Luminizer Rising Star 2019 Review

Dior Diorskin (09) Nude Luminizer Shimmering Glow Powder ($48.00 for 6 g / 0.21 oz) is part of a line of powder highlighters. It gives your face a multidimensional glow paired with shimmering pigments.

It has a super light weight packaging and it comes without that mini kabuki brush. I already a bunch of those mini kabuki brushes from the previous releases that I bought over the years so I’m actually glad this one came alone. I rarely used those brushes to tell you the truth, so I don’t miss it in this launch.

So our 09 color right here is a light, warm pink with a sparkle finish. It has a medium coverage which gives skin a vivid and glowy look. In a single layer it does appear a bit more sheer but can easily be intensified with a second layer. It does have fine sparkles, so it will add luminosity to the skin. I have a combo skin type but this product didn’t emphasize my skin texture or pores.

The color can be easily built up but for me two layers will do. I just want that natural, fresh pink glow without adding to much shimmer onto my skin. I’m posting some that I had on my phone, taken when I wore this shade. As I said, I went very light with the just, as I was going after a fresh, girly-girl look. 🙂

The texture is dense, but feels smooth to the touch. It’s firmer so there’s almost no powderiness to it. It applies well, evenly and without any fall out. My advice would be to use a firmer brush and just built up the color.

It will give you a multidimensional glow with a high concentration of shimmering pigments. That’s why I go to light on this shade if I wear it early in the day. 🙂 I just don’t want that shimmer to show up too much on my skin.

I had an average of 8 hours wear with this formula before the color started to fade considerably. During the application I had no fall out.

This color would complement mostly those with fair and light skin tones in my opinion. I think this is the reason why here in London I haven’t seen Diorsnow collections flying off the counters so fast like I imagined it to happen. I think that if you have a light medium skin tone you can make this work. It’s a pretty easy dupable shade I would say, quite resembling with DiorSkin 008 Nude Luminizer as well.