Hello lovelies!

Last month I found out about the new range of Byre British Dairy Bodycare Body Washes and got to try out their products. The new range of luxury Body Washes contains 96% naturally derived ingredients including sweet whey powder, sourced from British cows, a highly efficacious and nutritious ingredient. The range features 3 body washes and I’ve tried them all. 🙂

UK Launch Date – 19 October 2019 at Sainsbury, @byre.co.uk

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Byre British Dairy Bodycare Body Washes

Body Cream – New & Permanent – £5.00 for 250 ml / 8.4 fl oz

Enriched with aloe vera, sustainable poppy seed oil, vitamins and natural extracts, the creamy formulations cleanse the skin leaving it felling soft and silky smooth.

The dairy industry annually wastes 870.00 tonnes of whey, a by-product of milk and cheese production. Byre is delighted to make use of this unwanted whey as a key ingredient in their new range.

Byre Bodycare are pleased to commit a percentage of annual net sales to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (@rabi.org.uk) to help support farming people facing adversity.

Byre Bodycare Body Washes are available in 3 different options so catering for individual skin type and needs. Each body wash has a different scent and my favorite one is Semi Skimmed Body Wash in green. It smells the best in my opinion and it’s the one I’m using right now and almost finishing it.

Next I’ll start using Byre Full Cream Body Wash, even though I gave a quick try to all of them when I got them. It’s quite easy to notice that each body wash is characterized as full cream, semi skimmed and skimmed just like the milk bottles. Fun fact for me is that I always drink the semi skimmed milk and I also love the Semi Skimmed gentle scent and formula. 🙂

Blue = Full Cream

A rich and thick cream body wash, containing sweet whey powder from British cows, a highly efficacious and nutritious ingredient. Enriched with aloe vera, oatmeal extract and sustainable poppy seed oil, it cleanses and conditions a the skin leaving it feeling soft, supple and silky smooth. With a rich, indulgent, edible vanilla fragrance.

Green = Semi-Skimmed

A smooth and whipped creamy body wash, containing sweet whey powder from British cows, a highly efficacious and nutritious ingredient. Enriched with aloe vera, vitamins E, C, B5, B6 and sustainable poppy seed oil, it cleanses and conditions, helping to nourish the skin, leaving it feeling soft and silky smooth. With a fresh, smooth fruity floral fragrance.

Red = Skimmed

A light and airy creamy body wash, containing sweet whey powder from British cows, a highly efficacious and nutritious ingredient.

Enriched with aloe vera and sustainable poppy seed oil, it cleanses and conditions the skin leaving it feeling soft and silky smooth. With a refreshing green, woody floral fragrance.