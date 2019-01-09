Home Beauty BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Lunar New Year 2019
BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Lunar New Year 2019

January 9, 2019

Hello beauties!

BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Luna New Year comes out with a new shade to celebrate the Year of the Pig. You know that BECCA is famous for coming up with a limited edition highlighter shade for every event, celebration or occasion out there.  I’m absolutely excited about this new piggy pattern highlighter and it’s really hard to resist. I did promised myself that I will try to resist limited edition releases in 2019 as last year I really bought quite a few BECCA highlighters.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Beautylish

UK Launch Date – Now at John Lewis

 

BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Lunar New Year 2019

Limited edition shade of pressed highlighter in celebration of Lunar New Year – Year of the Pig.

  • Year Of The Pig: A soft, peachy pink with gold and silver pearls.

BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfectors are really intense, so if you want a highlighter that can be spotted from the moon then you have a winner right here.

The latest limited edition that I bought was BECCA Royal Glow (review, swatches). One of the most beautiful was BECCA Parisian Lights (review, swatches) and I really enjoyed wearing this shade. Some of these highlighters have such pretty patterns that it makes it hard to use the product.

