Hello beauties!
BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Luna New Year comes out with a new shade to celebrate the Year of the Pig. You know that BECCA is famous for coming up with a limited edition highlighter shade for every event, celebration or occasion out there. I’m absolutely excited about this new piggy pattern highlighter and it’s really hard to resist. I did promised myself that I will try to resist limited edition releases in 2019 as last year I really bought quite a few BECCA highlighters.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Beautylish
UK Launch Date – Now at John Lewis
BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Lunar New Year 2019
Limited edition shade of pressed highlighter in celebration of Lunar New Year – Year of the Pig.
- Year Of The Pig: A soft, peachy pink with gold and silver pearls.
BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfectors are really intense, so if you want a highlighter that can be spotted from the moon then you have a winner right here.
The latest limited edition that I bought was BECCA Royal Glow (review, swatches). One of the most beautiful was BECCA Parisian Lights (review, swatches) and I really enjoyed wearing this shade. Some of these highlighters have such pretty patterns that it makes it hard to use the product.
